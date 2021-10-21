Leeds Festival 2021 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.
Leeds Festival 2021 tickets are on sale!
The official Leeds Festival 2021 dates are 27 - 29 August. This has been confirmed on the Leeds Festival website.
New names have been added to the 2021 Leeds Festival lineup! Gerry Cinnamon, The Wombats, Nova Twins, The Wombats, Hot Milk, Bloxx and more have all been added! Hit the Leeds Festival lineup section farther below for a camplete list of who's been announced so far.
The previous Leeds Festival lineup would have had Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine, Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Two Door Cinema Club, D-Block Europe, Run The Jewels and more if the event had happened.
The Leeds Festival 2021 lineup and Leeds Festival 2021 tickets are below!
