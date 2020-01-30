The Wireless Festival 2020 lineup is out! A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill headline! D-Block Europe, Quality Control: The Takeover, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby also top the lineup! Hit the Wireless Festival lineup section below to see the complete list of who's performing.

Wireless Festival 2020 tickets on sale! You can get General Admission tickets as weekend or single-day passes and VIP tickets as weekend passes. If you get your Wireless Festival tickets early you won't have to worry about missing out.

The official Wireless Festival 2020 dates are July 3 - 5. This has been confirmed in Twitter and on the Wireless Festival website. Hit the Wireless Festival 2020 overview to get your questions answered.

The last Wireless Festival lineup included Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Stefflon Don, A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Gunna and more. You can check the status of the 2020 Wireless Festival lineup farther below.

Wireless Festival 2020 has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London's Finsbury Park. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music. Get the latest Wireless Festival news to stay up to date on tickets, deadlines and what's happening at the next event.

The Wireless Festival 2020 lineup and Wireless Festival 2020 tickets are below!

