Wireless Festival 2020 lineup is out! A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill headline! D-Block Europe, Quality Control: The Takeover, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby also top the lineup! Hit the Wireless Festival lineup section below to see the complete list of who's performing.
Wireless Festival 2020 tickets on sale! You can get General Admission tickets as weekend or single-day passes and VIP tickets as weekend passes. If you get your Wireless Festival tickets early you won't have to worry about missing out.
Wireless Festival 2020 dates are July 3 - 5. This has been confirmed in Twitter and on the Wireless Festival website. Hit the Wireless Festival 2020 overview to get your questions answered.
Wireless Festival lineup included Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Stefflon Don, A$AP Rocky, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, Gunna and more. You can check the status of the 2020 Wireless Festival lineup farther below.
Wireless Festival 2020 has a lineup of the best names in pop, electronic and urban music! It's put on by Live Nation, and happens in London's Finsbury Park. It's the biggest urban music festival in England and it started as a rock and pop festival and is now mostly hip-hop and urban music. Get the latest Wireless Festival news to stay up to date on tickets, deadlines and what's happening at the next event.
Wireless Festival 2020 lineup and Wireless Festival 2020 tickets are below!
Wireless Festival tickets are on sale! You can get General Admission tickets as weekend or single-day passes and VIP tickets as weekend passes.
Friday 3 July Lineup
A$AP Rocky
D-Block Europe
Lil Uzi Vert
Young Thug
Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd
M Huncho
A$AP Ferg
TBA
Lil Tjay
Pop Smoke
Polo G
Rico Nasty
Saturday 4 July Lineup
Skepta
Quality Control: the Takeover
Dababy
Roddy Ricch
Burna Boy
Mostack
Aitch
Tion Wayne
Jay1
Doja Cat
Hardy Caprio
Koffee
Young T & Bugsey
Digdat
Tiffany Calver & Friends
Kida Kudz
Sunday 5 July Lineup
Meek Mill
AJ Tracey
Lil Baby
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
TBA
Nav
TBA
Mist
City Girls
Lil Tecca
TBA
TBA
Nle Choppa
TBA
Nafe Smallz
Steel Banglez & Friends
Darkoo
Manny Norte