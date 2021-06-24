Creamfields 2021 is one of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. It has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld.

Creamfields 2021 tickets have been announced! You can get single-day, two-day, three-day and four-day passes at the following levels: standard, silver and gold. Hit the Creamfields tickets section farther below for more details. Check back for updates!

An initial Creamfields 2021 lineup is out! Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Tiësto and more are already scheduled to perform. See the full listing so far in the Creamfields lineup section farther below.

The Creamfields 2021 dates are August 26 - 29, a new weekend for the festival. This has been confirmed on the Creamfields website

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

The previous Creamfields lineup included Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Bicep, Camelphat, Pendulum - Trinity, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer, deadmau5, Boris Brejcha, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Gareth Emery, Oliver Heldens and more if the festival had happened.

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

The Creamfields 2021 lineup and Creamfields 2021 tickets are below!