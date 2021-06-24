     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2020 2021 SHOP      
 
     
   
Creamfields 2021
Start Date: August 26
End Date: August 29
Daresbury, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Creamfields 2021 is one of the world's pre-eminent electronic music festivals, with a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. It has a history of names like Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Underworld.

 

Creamfields 2021 tickets have been announced! You can get single-day, two-day, three-day and four-day passes at the following levels: standard, silver and gold. Hit the Creamfields tickets section farther below for more details. Check back for updates!

 

An initial Creamfields 2021 lineup is out! Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Tiësto and more are already scheduled to perform. See the full listing so far in the Creamfields lineup section farther below.

 

The Creamfields 2021 dates are August 26 - 29, a new weekend for the festival. This has been confirmed on the Creamfields website.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

The previous Creamfields lineup included Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, Bicep, Camelphat, Pendulum - Trinity, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Adam Beyer, deadmau5, Boris Brejcha, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Gareth Emery, Oliver Heldens and more if the festival had happened.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Leeds Festival and Reading Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Creamfields 2021 lineup and Creamfields 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Creamfields tickets go on presale at 9:00 AM starting Friday, 26 June! Single-day, two-day, three-day and four-day tickets at the following levels: standard, silver and gold tickets.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS TICKETS

 

 

 

Creamfields 2021 MEDIA

 

Creamfields 2021

 

What are you gonna wear to Creamfields 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Creamfields 2021 can be your festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

The Creamfields After Series is the best description of what Creamfields 2021 will be like for you

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Creamfields 2021 will be fire

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Creamfields 2021 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 


 

Creamfields 2021 will be like this

 

 

Creamfields 2021 tickets

 

Check the status of Creamfields 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Check the staus of the Creamfields 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Creamfields will have multiple stages to experience

 

 

Creamfields 2021

 

Creamfields 2021 can be your funnest festival weekend of the year

 

 

Creamfields

 

Creamfields 2021 is a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today

 

 

2021 Creamfields map

 

The Creamfields map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2021 festival could be layed out

 

 

 

 

Creamfields 2021 Schedule

 

The Creamfields schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Creamfields Lineup 2021

 

2021 Creamfields lineup

 

 

Creamfields Lineup

 

The Creamfields lineup for 2021 so far:

 

Adam Beyer
Ben Nicky
Boris Brejcha
Carl Cox
deadmau5
Eric Prydz
Hot Since 82
Laidback Luke
Martin Garrix
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

 

CREAMFIELDS TICKETS

 

 

 

 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     