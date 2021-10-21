     
 
Reading Festival 2021
Start Date: August 27
End Date: August 29
Reading, UK
Europe
 
 

Reading Festival 2021 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

Reading Festival 2021 tickets are on sale! Hit the Reading Festival tickets section below for details.

 

The official Reading Festival 2021 dates are 27 - 29 August. This has been confirmed on the Reading Festival website.

 

New names have been added to the 2021 Reading Festival lineup! Gerry Cinnamon, The Wombats, Nova Twins, The Wombats, Hot Milk, Bloxx and more have all been added! Hit the Reading Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's been announced so far.

 

The last Reading Festival lineup would have had Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Rage Against The Machine, Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners, Two Door Cinema Club, D-Block Europe, Run The Jewels and more if the festival had happened.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Wireless Festival, TRNSMT Festival, Creamfields, and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Reading Festival 2021 lineup and Reading Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Reading Festival 2021 Lineup

 

The Reading Festival lineup for 2021 has new names! Gerry Cinnamon, The Wombats, Nova Twins, The Wombats, Hot Milk, Bloxx and more have all been added to the lineup!

 

They'll join headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, and Queens of the Stone Age who were previously announced.
