CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Has New Music, New Shows & A Block Party! WATCH IT NOW!

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Charlotte de Witte has a new single called “How You Move?” that’s dropping on June 20th as part of her 'Roar' EP. The track has  killer vocals and a strong acid line. 


Plus, she's taking over NYC with a KNTXT pop-up shop at Extra Butter on June 21st. They'll have exclusive merch and live music.

 

 


Charlotte de Witte’s NY block party show from last year. She’s doing it again this year.

 

The NYC show happens right before her Electric Forest performance, then she heads out to set of tour dates that takes her to Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

 

 

Charlotte de Witte Tour Dates

 

June 01 Hive Air (CH)
June 15 Sonar (ES)
June 16 Amnesia (ES)
June 22 Brooklyn Navy Yard (US)
June 23 Electric Forest (US)
June 28 Off Piknic (CA)
June 29 Electric Island (CA)
July 11 Les Deferlantes (FR)
July 12 Airbeat One (DE)
July 13 Les Vieilles Charrues (FR)
July 20 Space (IT)
July 21 Amnesia (ES)
July 27 Monegros (ES)
August 02 Nature One (DE)
August 03 Sophie Festival (ES)
August 04 Amnesia (ES)
August 08 Sudoeste (PT)
August 09 Grape Festival (SK)
August 10 SonneMondSterne (DE)
August 13 Panorama Festival (IT)
August 14 Red Valley (IT)
August 16 Positiv Festival (FR)
August 17 Pukkelpop (BE)
August 23 Creamfields (UK)
August 24 Field Day (UK)
August 30 ARC Festival (US)
August 30 Cermak Hall (US)
September 01 Mysteryland (NL)
September 08 Decibel Open Air (IT)
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
