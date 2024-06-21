CHARLOTTE DE WITTE Has New Music, New Shows & A Block Party! WATCH IT NOW!

Charlotte de Witte has a new single called “How You Move?” that’s dropping on June 20th as part of her 'Roar' EP. The track has killer vocals and a strong acid line.

Plus, she's taking over NYC with a KNTXT pop-up shop at Extra Butter on June 21st. They'll have exclusive merch and live music.

NEW YORK CITY! Remember our block party from last year? We’re doing it all over again this Thursday! See you at 7 pm in Orchard Street for a free block party. Show me how you mooooove 🗽🩵 @KNTXTmusic x @ExtraButter @Beatport pic.twitter.com/7lxTfdkdEW — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) June 18, 2024

Charlotte de Witte’s NY block party show from last year. She’s doing it again this year.

The NYC show happens right before her Electric Forest performance, then she heads out to set of tour dates that takes her to Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Charlotte de Witte Tour Dates