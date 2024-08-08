New APPLE MAC MINI Is About to Blow Your Mind – Here’s Why This Time It’s Different

So, there’s fresh reports that Apple is going to release a new Mac mini, and it's going to be the smallest desktop they've ever made. This is all part of a bigger refresh of the Mac lineup, with a focus on AI-powered chips. It’s to be way smaller, but still pack AI-driven M4 chips that’ll kick up the performance a notch, all while fitting into tight spots. People are also pretty pumped about the possibility of it being more affordable and having better connectivity, making it a solid choice for anyone wanting a compact yet powerful desktop. The new Mac mini, expected to drop later this year, is the first real redesign since Steve Jobs gave it a makeover back in 2010. And get this—it’s going to be so much smaller, almost the size of an Apple TV box. Pretty wild, right? The details are from a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. First Look: New APPLE INTELLIGENCE Features For CREATORS But that's not all. Apple’s rolling out several new Macs in the next few months. We’re talking updated iMacs and MacBook Pros, all rocking the new M4 chips, which might hit the shelves by the end of the year. Plus, they’ve got new MacBook Airs in the pipeline for spring, and next summer, we’ll see fresh Mac Pro and Mac Studio models. First Look: New SIRI AI Features For CREATORS And Release Date The big news here is that Apple’s using the same M4 chip across the entire Mac lineup for the first time. This chip, which is already powering the iPad Pro, is designed to handle new AI features Apple’s launching soon. Even though the new Mac mini is shrinking, it might be a little taller than the current one, which stands at about 1.4 inches. To give you some perspective, the Apple TV box is about 3.7 inches across, so this mini is going to be pretty compact. APPLE VISION PRO 2.0: New CHEAPER MODEL N107 and Upgraded OS Coming SOON! Apple's also been testing some models with at least three USB-C ports on the back, plus spots for the power cable and HDMI connection for your TV or monitor. According to insiders, the new mini is basically an iPad Pro crammed into a tiny box, leveraging the low power needs of Apple’s silicon. The current Mac mini starts at $599, and while the new one might be cheaper to produce, it’s anyone’s guess if Apple will lower the price for us. In a bid to boost Mac sales, Apple’s prepping two versions of the new mini, codenamed J773. One will have the standard M4 chip, similar to what’s inside the iPad Pro, and the other will pack a more powerful, yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro chip. This high-end version will have more memory and better graphics. Suppliers are getting ready to ship out the standard M4 models this month, with a release planned for later in the year. The beefier M4 Pro version should be ready by October. The last time Apple updated the Mac mini was early in 2023 with the M2 and M2 Pro chips, and it first got the M1 chip back in November 2020, when Apple started using its own silicon.



