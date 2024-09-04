   
 
Spacelab
Apple Music Has 5 New Mood Stations. One Of Them Is Amazing So Far.

  
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Apple Music has recently introduced five new personalized "Mood" stations as part of its "Find Your Mood" feature, available globally to subscribers. 

 

These stations are tailored based on individual listening histories and are designed to fit specific emotional states. 


I’ve personally been listening to “Energy” all afternoon and it’s been a definite mood booster and good work soundtrack. Lots of songs that i like, some recs for new music and some surprises too.


These stations are dynamic and always changing, they update regularly and are part of an expanding collection that started with the “Love” and “Heartbreak” stations earlier this year.


The five new stations are:

  • Feel Good: Uplifting music for a positive mood.

  • Energy: Upbeat tracks to keep you moving.

  • Relax: Calming music to help you unwind.

  • Focus: Tracks that aid concentration.
  • Feeling Blue: Songs that resonate with introspective or melancholic moments.

 

