  What to Expect at Apple’s Glow Up iPhone 16 Event  

Apple's Glow Up event is happening this week (Monday, Sept 19), and it will be Apple’s big flex in the tech world for 2024. Think of it as Apple’s way of saying, “We’re still the cool kid on the block.” Maybe, but I’ll reserve judgment until I see it.

We’ll get a look at the new iPhone 16 models, new features for the Apple Watch, and hopefully something next-level with their AR/VR headset.

It's the kind of event where Apple shows off in their minimalist way, but it somehow makes everyone want to upgrade everything. I'm definitely pumped to see what Apple's going to do with the iPhone 16. There's been talk about a USB-C switch, which would finally bring some consistency across devices, and maybe even some serious camera upgrades. I'm also curious about any surprises with their AR/VR headset—they've been teasing mixed reality for a while, so it'll be interesting to see how far they've pushed the tech. And of course, the usual Apple Watch updates are always cool, but I'm really hoping for something fresh and unexpected, like a bold software or AI integration.



You can catch Apple’s Glow Up event live on Tuesday by tuning in on Apple’s official website or the Apple TV app.

It’s streaming right there, so all you need is a device and decent Wi-Fi.

If you miss it, no worries—Apple always uploads the full event afterward, so you can watch it on demand at your convenience on the Apple YouTube channel or through the Apple TV app. Whether you’re live or catching the replay, you’ll get the same sleek, polished show Apple’s known for.

