Apple Is Planning To Release A New iPhone SE And iPad Air In 2025

Apple’s working on solid releases for early 2025, including a fresh iPhone SE and updated iPad Air.

This update matters because Apple is finally giving its budget iPhone and iPad lines features that are no longer stuck in the past.

These moves signal Apple's commitment to keeping its more affordable products competitive without sacrificing quality.

The iPhone SE is finally catching up with a design based on the iPhone 14, ditching the home button (RIP) for Face ID and a notch. Expect an OLED display and the A18 chip, bringing in Apple’s latest Intelligence features.

It’s the first major refresh since 2022, so budget iPhone fans are in for a serious upgrade.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air is getting some internal love, with two sizes in the works—11-inch and 13-incLook for an upgraded Magic Keyboard that borrows features from the iPad Pro lineup. Both releases will help Apple spruce up its more affordable devices in 2025.

