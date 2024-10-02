iOS Is 18.0.1 Is Coming Soon Here’s What to Expect

Apple just dropped iOS 18 for iPhone last month, and they're already gearing up to release iOS 18.0.1 soon to fix some bugs.

We've heard from a reliable source on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple’s been testing the update internally, and it’ll have the build number 22A3370.

Apple is also working on updates for iOS 18.0.2.

Expect this to be a minor update focused on fixing some key issues, including 1) Touchscreen problems on the iPhone 16 series and a few older models, 2) iPad Pro units with the M4 chip getting bricked by iPadOS 18 and 3) an iMessage bug where sharing an Apple Watch face can crash the app.

There will probably be some security patches too. No exact release date yet, but we’re guessing it’ll drop within the next week or so. This update comes before iOS 18.1, which is set for October and brings the new Apple Intelligence features—available for iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.



