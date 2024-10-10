Apple iOS 18.1 Update: What You Need To Know

Apple just dropped iOS 18.1, and it's packed with features that'll make your iPhone feel a whole lot smarter. From long-awaited call recording to sharing your favorite tracks directly to TikTok, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re into health, productivity, or just tweaking your Control Center, this update’s got you covered—let’s dive into what’s new. Here’s a breakdown of the iOS 18.1 updates, with more details farther below: Call recording: You can now record calls and get transcriptions, with summaries generated using Apple Intelligence for compatible devices.





Sleep Apnea detection: This health feature detects sleep apnea through the Apple Watch, expanding Apple's health monitoring tools.





Control Center tweaks: New customization options allow more control over individual toggles and apps, making Control Center more flexible.





RCS messaging support: iOS 18.1 expands Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to additional carriers globally.





iPhone Mirroring Drag and Drop: You can drag and drop items between iPhone and Mac while using iPhone Mirroring.





Sharing Apple Music to TikTok: Apple Music users can now directly share songs on TikTok.

Call Recording and Transcription iOS 18.1 finally lets you record phone calls—a feature we've all been waiting for. Everyone can do it, but if you've got a device with Apple Intelligence, you’re in for a treat.

You’ll also get transcripts and AI-generated summaries, so you can skip the endless replay and just catch the key points. Simple, efficient, and no more listening to that whole hour-long chat again.

Sleep Apnea Detection Apple's still all-in on health, and with iOS 18.1, the Apple Watch Series 9 and up can now spot signs of sleep apnea. It's a big win for anyone keeping an eye on their health, but there’s a catch—it needs government approval before it’s available in your area. So, it might take some time to hit your wrist, depending on where you live.

Control Center Tweaks The Control Center in iOS 18.1 is getting a serious upgrade with more customization options. You can now arrange toggles however you like, giving quicker access to your go-to features. Plus, you’re no longer stuck with Apple’s defaults—you can swap in third-party apps if they’re more your style.

RCS Messaging Support Apple’s leveling up its messaging game by expanding RCS support, which means richer text chats, higher-quality images, and bigger file transfers across more carriers.

It’s all part of Apple’s move to keep iMessage competitive with Android's messaging platform—and yeah, it’s about time.

iPhone Mirroring and Drag-and-Drop The latest iOS update makes it super easy to drag and drop files between your Mac and iPhone. It’s all about seamless cross-device action, perfect for anyone juggling work between multiple screens. Say goodbye to emailing yourself files—this upgrade seriously boosts your productivity.

Sharing Apple Music to TikTok If you’re a music fan, iOS 18.1 has your back with Apple Music now linked up with TikTok. Sharing your favorite tracks is easier than ever, giving you a smoother way to mix music with social.

It’s all about bringing more social vibes to Apple’s music ecosystem—perfect for getting your playlist some extra attention.

