Carl Cox Will Premiere His ‘Evolution’ Set At Ultra In Miami This Spring

Legendary DJ and producer Carl Cox will debut of his "Evolution" live show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami with Ultra's first-ever Carl Cox Invites stage takeover. As one of Ultra's long standing icons, Cox has been a defining force at the festival since his debut set in 2001. By 2005, Ultra handed Cox the reins to his own stage—what began as a modest "Carl Cox & Friends" tent has since evolved into the world-renowned RESISTANCE MegaStructure, solidifying Ultra's status as both a stadium smash and an underground house and techno haven.

“For the first time ever, I’ll be performing my new show Evolution, which is a full live set, at Ultra Music in Miami this March! This means I'll be playing my music live on stage, using a combination of hardware and software to create and manipulate sounds in real-time,” said Carl in an announcement. After performing his Hybrid Live set at Ultra 2022 and 2023, Cox will bring his first fully live show, “Evolution,” to the RESISTANCE MegaStructure in 2025. Expect an audiovisual journey that only a dance music legend like Cox could pull off. “Unlike a DJ set with pre-recorded tracks, or my hybrid set that combines elements of live performance and DJing, I’ll be crafting and evolving the music live, adding an extra layer of spontaneity and energy to the performance,” he added.

Ultra 2025's Carl Cox Invites lineup brings more than just Cox's historic debut: techno titans Adam Beyer and Richie Hawtin are set to perform, with Hawtin premiering his live show, DEX EFX X0X. Meanwhile, Dubfire will turn his EVOLV album into a futuristic visual and sonic experience, with Stephan Bodzin, Joris Voorn, and Marc Romboy rounding out the showcase.


