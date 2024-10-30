Richie Hawtin Has A New Live Show Called Dex Efx X0X

Richie Hawtin's live show under the concept of DEX EFX X0X represents a significant evolution in his approach to DJing and live performance.

The show builds upon his past work, particularly his 'Decks, EFX & 909' series, by incorporating modern technology to enhance both sound and visual experiences.

This concept showcases Hawtin's commitment to the evolution of DJ culture, blending traditional DJing with cutting-edge technology to offer an experience that is both a throwback to his earlier work and a step forward into new realms of live electronic music performance.

Concept and Performance: Hawtin described this show as moving away from visual-centric performances to focus on an immersive sound and lighting experience. DEX EFX X0X emphasizes improvisation, leveraging new performance tools to create a unique narrative for each show.





Premiere Events: The concept was introduced at major electronic music festivals:

Movement Festival in Detroit on May 26, 2024.



Sónar Festival in Barcelona on June 14, 2024.





Technological Integration: This show integrates technology not just as a tool but as an integral part of the performance, echoing Hawtin's philosophy where the machines themselves become less visible, allowing the music to take center stage.





Public and Critical Reception: From information available online, Richie Hawtin's approach with DEX EFX X0X has been noted for its innovative use of technology in live settings, continuing Hawtin's legacy of pushing the boundaries in electronic music performance. Cultural Impact: Richie Hawtin's shows, including DEX EFX X0X, often set new standards in the electronic music scene, influencing both the audience's experience and other artists' approaches to live performance.