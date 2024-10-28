What We Can Expect From Apple's Announcements This Week

Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak dropped a hint to “Mac” your calendars, teasing an “exciting week of announcements” lined up.

Along with his message, he posted an animated Finder icon, so we’re clearly looking at some Mac news on deck. The Apple announcements have been highly anticipated.

Check out our Apple iOS Guide for a complete rundown of what’s been released in iOS 18 and the following updates.

Here’s a quick rundown on what’s expected this week:

Hardware

iMac



The next iMac is expected to bump up to the M4 chip, with no big design changes. However, its accessories—Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad—are set to go USB-C, aligning with Apple’s gradual farewell to Lightning.

MacBook Pro



We’re likely to see new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the M4 chip for the entry-level 14-inch model and M4 Pro and Max chips for the higher-end versions.

Don’t expect any major redesigns this year (those might come by 2026), though the entry-level model could get an extra Thunderbolt port.

Rumor has it that all models will start with 16GB of RAM—finally.

Mac mini



This refresh could be exciting, with M4 and M4 Pro chip options and a downsized form factor that’s closer to an Apple TV.

We might also see two front-facing USB-C ports, which would mark the Mac mini’s biggest redesign since 2010.

USB-C Accessories



Recent code leaks show that Apple’s accessories (Mouse, Trackpad, Keyboard) will finally adopt USB-C, likely in response to new EU regulations.

Also look for updates on these:

iPadOS 18.1

macOS Sequoia 15.1

watchOS 11.1

tvOS 18.1

HomePod Software 18.1

visionOS 2.1

Software

iOS 18.1



Apple’s also gearing up to launch iOS 18.1 next week, which will bring new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 and the first wave of Apple Intelligence tools for iPhone 15 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 16 models.

Apple Products That Are Likely To Not Be Available From The Apple Store After The Announcements