Bluesky Shows More Major Growth - The Race Is On With X And Threads

Bluesky is having a major moment.

The up-and-coming social network taking aim at X hit a milestone worth celebrating: 20 million users.

That’s not just a flashy number—it’s a signal that Bluesky is closing the gap with another X rival, Instagram Threads, when it comes to daily active users and website visits.

Bluesky is still the scrappy underdog here, but it’s gaining serious traction. Also try: BlueSky Just Added 3 Million New Users—Here’s Why Everyone’s Using It Bluesky and Threads Just Went Through Outrageous Growth. Here’s Why It Happened. Spacelab Creators

For starters, it’s been the top app in Apple’s App Store for six days straight, and it’s holding the crown as the top non-gaming app on Google Play for four days, according to data from analytics firm App Figures.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Threads is currently sitting in the number two spot on the App Store.

Let’s keep things in perspective: Threads recently boasted over 275 million monthly active users—an audience more than ten times the size of Bluesky’s. But here’s where it gets interesting: Bluesky’s growth rate suggests it might not stay in the rearview mirror for long.

Similarweb, a market intelligence firm, notes that while Threads had five times more daily active users than Bluesky earlier this year, that gap has shrunk to just 1.5 times as of mid-November. And while X still dominates with a daily active user count more than 10 times Bluesky’s, it seems the tides are shifting.

Bluesky’s rapid rise shows there’s still plenty of demand for an alternative to X, especially one that values privacy and transparency. If the momentum continues, it could reshape the competitive landscape of social media, proving that even underdogs have their day.