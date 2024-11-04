   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Coachella 2025 Lineup Rumors And Tickets

  
     
   
     
 

The vibe at Coachella is unlike anything else.

 

Picture this: the sun setting over the desert, palm trees silhouetted against a colorful sky, and thousands of people all there to enjoy the music and have a great time.

 

It's this perfect blend of excitement, freedom, and community that makes every moment feel magical.

 

The Cure, Tame Impala, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are the latest batch of Coachella lineup rumors for 2025.

 

Hit the buttons below to check details and access to passes:

 

COACHELLA TICKETS
 

COACHELLA TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Tame Impala is working on a new album, and although the release date is unknown, 2025 could certainly be the year it launches. 2019 was the last year Tame Impala played, and they had the prime headline slot - Saturday night.


Also try:

Coachella 2025 Festival Guide
Spacelab Music Festival Guide
Coachella 2025 Lineup, Rumors & More

 

“All I can say is that I’m working on it,” Kevin Parker said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s not finished yet, but I think it’ll be there soon. I’m loving how excited I am by it – for me, with Tame Impala, if I’m not feeling inspired, there’s no fucking point in doing it.”

 

 

As for The Cure, they’ve just released their new album Songs Of A Lost World, their first new album in sixteen years. 

 

They’re not looking to play shows for a full tour in 2025, but a few major festival appearances like Coachella and Reading Festival are definitely possible if the conditions are right.

 

The Coachella 2025 dates are already locked: the weekends of April 11 -13 and April 18 - 20. Tickets are already on sale.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 