Coachella 2025 Lineup Rumors And Tickets

Tame Impala, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are the latest batch of Coachella lineup rumors for 2025. Tame Impala is working on a new album, and although the release date is unknown, 2025 could certainly be the year it launches. 2019 was the last year Tame Impala played, and they had the prime headline slot - Saturday night.

Coachella 2025 Lineup, Rumors & More “All I can say is that I’m working on it,” Kevin Parker said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s not finished yet, but I think it’ll be there soon. I’m loving how excited I am by it – for me, with Tame Impala, if I’m not feeling inspired, there’s no fucking point in doing it.” As for The Cure, they’ve just released their new album Songs Of A Lost World, their first new album in sixteen years. They’re not looking to play shows for a full tour in 2025, but a few major festival appearances like Coachella and Reading Festival are definitely possible if the conditions are right. The Coachella 2025 dates are already locked: the weekends of April 11 -13 and April 18 - 20. Tickets are already on sale.