Apple Is Working With Sony On Vision Pro. Find Out What’s Happening.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is aiming to level up, and it’s got a big-name ally in its corner: Sony.

This is what Mark Gurman from Bloomberg is reporting in his PowerOn column.

The two tech giants are teaming up to make Sony’s PlayStation VR2 hand controllers work seamlessly with Apple’s visionOS. It’s a partnership that could change the game—literally and figuratively.

This collaboration signals Apple’s growing recognition that the Vision Pro can’t stand on its eye-and-hand-tracking laurels.

Whether you're a gamer, a creative, or just someone who wants better ways to interact with VR, this could make the Vision Pro a much more compelling buy. It's all about precision—and now, Apple has a partner to help deliver it.

Sony’s team has been working for months to get their VR2 controllers compatible with visionOS.

Apple rarely collaborates with others to create new gear, preferring to design their own hardware and software. But given Sony’s experience and street cred, its a partnership that makes sense.

The idea is to let you use these controllers for everything from navigating menus to crushing enemies in VR games. Even better, Apple’s already talking with developers about integrating this into their apps.

Sony’s VR2 hand controllers are the kind of hardware Apple needs to make the Vision Pro practical for gaming, productivity, and more. These controllers offer six degrees of freedom (6DOF), which is a way of saying they’re super precise. Think of them as the difference between using a paint roller and a fine-tipped brush.

But here’s the rub: Sony doesn’t currently sell these controllers as standalone devices. To make this collaboration fly, they’d have to start doing that—likely with Apple’s help selling them online and in Apple Stores.

This isn’t just about games. Imagine using these controllers to fine-tune edits in Photoshop or navigate a 3D workspace.

It’s Apple’s way of saying, “Hey, creative pros, we see you.”

And while Apple doesn’t have plans to release its own VR controller yet, they’ve tinkered with prototypes—think of an Apple Pencil-like wand for pinpoint precision.

Apple’s Vision Pro is already a bold leap into the future, but one thing’s been clear—it’s not quite ready for gaming or precise creative tasks.

Sure, the eye-and-hand tracking is cool, but try pulling off intricate edits in Final Cut Pro or dominating a VR game with just hand gestures. It’s...awkward.

The original plan was to announce this partnership weeks ago, but things hit a snag. Delays aside, it’s still likely we’ll hear something official soon.

The bigger hurdle is convincing gamers to take Vision Pro seriously. Apple’s going to need more than fancy hardware—it needs killer games and a marketing refresh to woo the gaming crowd.