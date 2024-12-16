   
 
Spacelab
ChatGPT Search Just Got An Upgrade. Now It Talks Back, Finds Stuff Faster, and Even Knows Where The Good Food Is.

  
     
   
     
 

OpenAI just announced updates to ChatGPT's search capabilities, enhancing user experience across the board. 


These updates are part of OpenAI's “12 Days of OpenAI” announcements, aiming to make ChatGPT more accessible and user-friendly for all. They recently launched a new Projects feature.


ChatGPT's updated search is basically the overachiever in your group project—now it talks, finds stuff faster, and even shows you the way, while you just sit back and ask the questions.


Here's a breakdown of what's new:

 

 


Search Accessibility for All Users
Previously limited to paid subscribers, ChatGPT's search feature is now available to all users worldwide. 


By logging in and clicking the globe icon in the compose bar, anyone can access real-time web information directly within their chat.


Enhanced Search Results Presentation
The search experience has been refined to prioritize prominent links. 


When users inquire about specific websites, such as Netflix or travel booking platforms, these links will appear prominently before the AI-generated text responses, streamlining navigation.


Voice Query Integration
With the introduction of Advanced Voice Mode, users can now perform searches using voice commands.

 
By activating this feature (represented by an audio waveform icon in the compose bar), users can ask for up-to-date information on travel destinations, weather forecasts, activity suggestions, and more.

 

Also try: 5 Ways To Use The New ChatGPT Voices Feature

 
ChatGPT's Voice Assistant will respond using one of ten pre-set voice styles, offering a more interactive experience.


Mobile Maps Integration
For mobile users, ChatGPT now integrates seamlessly with native map applications.


When searching for local establishments, such as nearby restaurants, the chatbot utilizes Apple Maps on iOS or Google Maps on Android to display results, enhancing on-the-go usability.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
