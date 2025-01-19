Instagram Is Stretching Reels to 3 Minutes—Because Not Everything Fits in a Soundbite

Instagram is finally giving Reels some breathing room.

The platform is doubling the time limit from 90 seconds to 3 minutes, a change Instagram head Adam Mosseri says comes straight from user feedback—apparently, a minute and a half just wasn’t cutting it.

Looks like Instagram finally realized that sometimes 90 seconds isn’t enough to tell a story—or, you know, finish a proper rant.

It’s a bit of a shift in strategy. Last year, Mosseri pushed back against making Reels longer, arguing that Instagram’s focus should stay on connecting people with friends rather than chasing longform content.

This could easily catch on as the latest Instagram Trend, with craetors looking to make more in-depth content.

But with TikTok already allowing 3-minute videos since 2021—and facing a potential shutdown in the U.S. this weekend—Instagram’s timing is interesting.

Since new features often become the best way to hack the Instagram algorithm, this could be the latest way to dominate Instagram.

Still, this is a cautious expansion. While the company has tested Reels as long as 10 minutes, it hasn’t pulled the trigger on that yet. For now, if you want to post something longer, you’ll have to do it the old-school way—outside of Reels.