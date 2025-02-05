Apple’s New Event App is Here to Rescue Your Plans from Group Chat Chaos

Apple has just rolled out 'Apple Invites,' a fresh event planning app designed to make organizing gatherings a breeze for iPhone users.

This new addition allows iCloud subscribers to craft and share event invitations, manage RSVPs, and seamlessly integrate with other Apple services like Apple Music, Maps, and Weather.

Think of it as your personal party planner, right in your pocket.

One of the standout features is its inclusivity—your friends don't need to be part of the Apple ecosystem to join the fun.

Recipients can RSVP whether they're on an Android device or using a web browser.

Creating an event does require an iCloud Plus subscription, which starts at just 99 cents per month.

So, while sending out invites is exclusive, attending is open to all.

For those on Android, the experience is surprisingly smooth.

Invitations arrive via email or a direct link, leading to a web interface where guests can RSVP, view event details, check the weather forecast as the date approaches, and even see a list of other attendees.

It's a thoughtful touch that ensures no one feels left out, regardless of their device preference.

In terms of design and functionality, 'Apple Invites' bears a resemblance to services like Partiful, offering a user-friendly interface that appeals to a broad audience.

The app was initially leaked online but has now been officially launched and is available for iPhone users running iOS 18 or later.