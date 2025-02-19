New Apple iPhone 16e Brings Big Upgrades Without the Big Price Tag

The 16e is rocking Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, the C1, replacing Qualcomm’s chip. It’s a big deal because it marks the start of Apple cutting ties with Qualcomm for good.
The next-gen modem will roll out in that skinnier iPhone later this year, then hit Pro models in 2026.
The 16e officially lands in stores on Feb. 28, with preorders kicking off Feb. 21.
It’s $170 more than the SE model it’s replacing, but Apple’s throwing in some serious upgrades to justify the price hike.
For starters, Apple Intelligence is fully supported, and the phone gets an Action button, like its pricier siblings. It can also tap into satellite networks, so you can send texts or call for help even when you’re off-grid.
Specs-wise, you’re looking at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
Apple finally ditched the outdated home button, going all-in on Face ID and a bigger display. Plus, the 48MP rear camera, A18 chip, and USB-C port make it feel way more modern.
With all that, the 16e is the biggest revamp Apple’s budget iPhone has ever seen. And in a clean break from the past, Apple is axing both the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 from its lineup. RIP to the old guard.
