New Apple iPhone 16e Brings Big Upgrades Without the Big Price Tag

Apple just dropped the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly ($599) addition to the lineup aimed at boosting sales after a meh holiday season. This is just the start—Apple’s got more iPhone design updates coming this year, including a slimmer model later in the fall. Apple is also still working on AR Glasses. The 16e is rocking Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, the C1, replacing Qualcomm’s chip. It’s a big deal because it marks the start of Apple cutting ties with Qualcomm for good. The next-gen modem will roll out in that skinnier iPhone later this year, then hit Pro models in 2026. The 16e officially lands in stores on Feb. 28, with preorders kicking off Feb. 21. It’s $170 more than the SE model it’s replacing, but Apple’s throwing in some serious upgrades to justify the price hike. For starters, Apple Intelligence is fully supported, and the phone gets an Action button, like its pricier siblings. It can also tap into satellite networks, so you can send texts or call for help even when you’re off-grid. Specs-wise, you’re looking at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Apple finally ditched the outdated home button, going all-in on Face ID and a bigger display. Plus, the 48MP rear camera, A18 chip, and USB-C port make it feel way more modern. Also try: Apple’s New iPhone SE: Budget-Friendly, Face ID-Ready, and Finally Living in 2024 New iPhone 17 Air Details - Apple’s Slimmest Flex Yet iPhone SE 4 Camera Will Begin Mass Production Next Month With all that, the 16e is the biggest revamp Apple’s budget iPhone has ever seen. And in a clean break from the past, Apple is axing both the iPhone SE and iPhone 14 from its lineup. RIP to the old guard.