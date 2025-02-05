   
 
Spacelab
Threads Hands You the Curation Keys—Now You Can Be Your Own Social Media DJ

  
     
   
     
 

Meta's Threads just started a feature that lets you share your custom feeds with others.

This means you can now curate a stream of content around your favorite topics or accounts and share it with friends or the broader Threads community.

Once shared, others can pin your custom feed to their homepage, giving them easy access to your curated content.

To share your custom feed, simply tap and hold the feed you've created at the top of your Threads app, select “Edit feeds,” and toggle your feed to “Public.” After making it public, you can share it by tapping “View feed” and then using the quote icon to post a preview or the “Share feed” button to send it as a link or direct message.

In their post on Threads, they said “Custom feeds help you organize your interests, stay up to date and connect with your community.

You can add up to 150 profiles and 5 topics to a feed, and create as many as 128 feeds. (Yes, 128.) ”

This update is rolling out gradually, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight—it'll be in your app soon.

Meta Threads recently rolled out image tagging.

Meta also announced ads will soon be introduced to Threads, marking a shift in the platform's evolution.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
