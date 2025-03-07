North Coast Music Festival Single-Day Tickets Are On Sale, And The Lineup Is Smokin'

Single day tickets are for North Coast Music Festival are on sale starting Friday, March 7 at 12 PM CST, with down payments starting at $10 down for all single day tickets.

The individual day lineups were released this week, and they look pretty hot.

Friday is heavy bass with SVDDEN DEATH’s VOYD, Kai Wachi, and Ray Volpe, plus house icons Chris Lake, Louis The Child, and Kaskade.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

Saturday is the most diverse, featuring a rare Deadmau5 drum & bass set, Seven Lions, Excision, and Sofi Tukker.

Sunday has Zedd, Timmy Trumpet, and REZZ, while Brownies & Lemonade has RL Grime and Apashe. Standouts include NGHTMRE B2B Dimension and Zeds Dead closing strong.

North Coast Music Festival hits Chicago every year, bringing a killer mix of EDM, wild visuals, and a crowd that’s all about good vibes.

Click here to see the full North Coast Music Festival lineup or just scroll down farther below.

Also try:

North Coast Music Festival Guide

Spacelab Music Festival Guide

North Coast Music Festival Lineup By Day

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices: