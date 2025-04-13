   
 
Apple AR Glasses Update: They Could Be Your New Favorite Way to Stay Connected Without a Screen

  
     
   
  When you purchase through links in this article, Spacelab may earn an affiliate commission.  
     
 

Apple’s still chasing the dream of true AR glasses—lightweight, all-day wearables that layer digital info right onto your real-world view.

 

Think less headset, more actual glasses, but with high-res displays, a powerful chip, and a battery that can get you through the day.


They’re also cooking up versions with built-in cameras and mics, designed to work with Siri and visual AI.

 

It’s part of a bigger move toward wearable intelligence—something Meta’s already been dabbling in with their non-AR smart glasses that focus on snapping pics and using AI assistants.

 

Apple seems to be taking a similar detour on the way to full-blown AR.

 

Over the next few years, expect to see camera smarts show up in AirPods and even the Apple Watch—basically giving us a preview of where things are headed.


This is a big priority for Tim Cook, who’s reportedly all-in on beating Meta to the punch with a standout product.

 

And Apple’s got the right pieces: custom silicon, tight hardware-software integration, control over the App Store, and manufacturing power.


The biggest challenge right now is Meta.

 

They're not slowing down, Snap’s still experimenting, and the Google XR ecosystem is just getting started. So yeah, the race to your face is officially on.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
