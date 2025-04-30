🔥WhatsApp Wants You to Trust Its New Private AI Chats in the Cloud. But How Private Is It When It Gets Hacked?

|
Meta said it’s a private way to interact with Meta AI, called “Private Processing.”
It’s an optional feature that will be rolling out to users within a few weeks.
Meta, WhatsApp and third-party companies won’t be able to see interactions that use it.
Right now, WhatsApp’s AI experience is mostly baked into search, stickers, and replies, but this latest peek from WABetaInfo shows a new “AI Chats” label popping up under linked devices.
The feature makes it look like Meta is quietly building toward a dedicated space for AI conversations—separate from your everyday DMs and potentially synced across devices.
Think of it as a sandbox for your chats with Meta AI, with none of the clutter.
And while this is technically a cloud-based feature, it’s also positioned as “private,” which means Meta’s trying to thread the needle between helpful and creepy.
But as we all know, cloud-based features are only private until they're hacked, so it's good to be aware your vulnerability if you use this.
Whether this means full end-to-end encryption or something softer is still unclear, but the focus on privacy branding is intentional—and worth keeping an eye on.
Meta’s already testing AI features across Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook, but this new move could turn WhatsApp into a one-stop shop for both messaging and AI help.
If done right, it could quietly shift how we think about AI chats—less like a tool you go find, more like a sidekick already living in your apps.