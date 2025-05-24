🔥 Apple AI Smart Glasses Might Land By 2026. The New Apple AR Glasses Are Really Happening, But A New Product Had To Be Shelved To Make It Happen.

Apple’s quietly prepping smart glasses with AI powers for 2026.



These specs could do everything from phone calls to real-world analysis, but Apple’s still playing the long game with true AR.

Apple is moving full-speed toward launching its first pair of smart glasses by the end of 2026, positioning them as its answer to Meta’s Ray-Bans.

Internally known as N50 but now rebranded under the broader N401 project, the glasses are part of a bigger effort to merge AI and wearables in a way that feels less like a sci-fi stunt and more like a natural extension of your digital life.

Engineers are reportedly deep in prototype production with overseas partners starting later this year, pushing to lock in the 2026 window—while shelving a camera-loaded watch.

These early glasses won’t feature full-blown AR, but they’ll still be packed: cameras, mics, speakers, and Siri baked in to support live translations, navigation, music, and calls—similar to what Meta is offering now, but with Apple’s tight hardware-software ecosystem likely at the center.

What’s notably not on Apple’s roadmap anymore?

A next-gen Apple Watch with a built-in camera and spatial awareness features.

That project’s been shelved, even as Apple doubles down on AI across its product line.

All of this unfolds as OpenAI teams up with former Apple design chief Jony Ive to debut its own line of AI-first hardware, starting next year.

The new venture—powered by Ive’s hush-hush design firm, LoveFrom—is aiming to define a new category of intelligent devices, potentially giving Apple its first real design rival in years.

Apple’s smart glasses aren’t just a peek into the future of wearables—they’re a signal that Cupertino’s next big thing might be sitting right on your face.