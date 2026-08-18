Fontaines D.C. Announce Dopamine Chamber, and “Marianne” Is the Warning Shot

Fontaines D.C. have announced their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber, arriving October 16 via XL Recordings, and released the lead single “Marianne.”

The bigger pull is what happens when a band that just broke wider with Romance decides the next move should feel colder, stranger and a lot less comforting.

➜ The real story: Fontaines D.C. aren’t trying to repeat the fluorescent rush of Romance. Dopamine Chamber sounds built to make the comedown part of the experience.

“Marianne” gives that shift a cinematic first look. Produced by James Ford and partly inspired by Ripley, the song leans into escapism and hedonism while setting up an album concerned with pleasure, dread and the weird emotional static of modern life.

Dopamine Chamber Pushes Fontaines D.C. Into a Colder, More Synthetic World Dopamine Chamber follows the platinum-certified Romance, but the band are describing the new record as a more synthetic and corrupted version of themselves. Grian Chatten has framed the album around a world overloaded by artificial intelligence, environmental collapse, political violence, memes and celebrity noise, which is quite a cocktail before lunch. The first clues arrived live with “Marianne” and “Six Shot Morning,” with the latter also appearing in the album teaser. Rather than smoothing those contradictions into something reassuring, the record appears ready to sit inside them and make the discomfort the point.

“Marianne” Turns Escapism Into the First Dopamine Chamber Warning “Marianne” is the first official single from Dopamine Chamber, and its focus on escape makes sense as an entry point. The track draws some inspiration from the thriller series Ripley, while the Dave Meyers-directed video gives the new era a polished but uneasy visual identity. After “Starburster” and “Favourite” expanded the band beyond their post-punk beginnings, “Marianne” suggests Fontaines D.C. are still interested in movement, just not toward the obvious destination.

Kurt Vile Joining Fontaines D.C. Connects the New Era Back to “Roman Holiday” The album reveal arrived around the same time Fontaines D.C. brought Kurt Vile onstage at La Route du Rock for “Roman Holiday,” a song previously linked to his influence. It was a loose, smart callback while the band were opening a much darker new chapter. Fontaines D.C. also have major festival dates ahead, including Reading Festival 2026, Leeds Festival 2026 and Shaky Knees 2026, so this new material is about to get tested on a very big festival scale. That may be the most interesting part: Dopamine Chamber sounds inward and uneasy, but Fontaines D.C. are entering it with more attention than ever.