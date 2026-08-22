Beautiful Days 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Beautiful Days 2027 is expected to bring its wonderfully weird, proudly independent weekend back to Escot Park in Devon from Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22. Those dates haven’t been officially announced yet, but they line up with the festival’s long-running habit of taking over the penultimate weekend of August. The 2026 edition runs August 21-23, so moving the same calendar pattern forward a year lands right on August 20-22, 2027. And this isn’t a giant corporate festival pretending to be quirky because somebody added a vintage sofa near a cocktail bar. Beautiful Days was founded by Levellers, has been running since 2003 and still makes a point of having no corporate sponsorship or branding. It mixes major alternative names with folk, punk, roots, dance, theatre, kids’ programming, site art, real ale and a lot of people who seem extremely comfortable wearing something ridiculous by Sunday afternoon. ➜ The real story: Beautiful Days has spent more than two decades doing something increasingly rare in festival culture: getting bigger without sanding off the personality that made people care about it in the first place. The 2027 lineup and tickets haven’t been announced yet. That means the dates below are a projection, the ticket prices are based on the confirmed 2026 structure and the artist names are early predictions rather than confirmations. What we do know is useful. Beautiful Days 2026 sold out on April 21, four months before the gates opened, and the festival’s current capacity is 17,500 including children, crew and artists. So this is one of those festivals where waiting until August to decide whether you fancy it is not a particularly strong strategy. Plan the rest of the season with Spacelab’s Music Festivals 2027, Music Festivals Europe and Music Festivals UK guides. Beautiful Days 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 20-22 Beautiful Days 2027 is expected to run Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 at Escot Park near Ottery St Mary in Devon. The festival hasn’t officially announced those dates yet, so keep them in pencil for now. The projection comes from a very stable pattern: Beautiful Days traditionally happens on the penultimate weekend of August, and the official 2026 dates are Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23. That pattern has barely needed detective work over the years. Beautiful Days ran August 16-18 in 2024, August 15-17 in 2025 and August 21-23 in 2026. On the 2027 calendar, the matching Friday-to-Sunday window is August 20-22. Weekend ticket holders usually get more than the three advertised music days. In 2026, campsites open from noon on Thursday and weekend tickets include campsite access through Monday, which gives people four nights of camping around the three main festival days. Get the latest directly from the Beautiful Days 2027 dates here. If Beautiful Days keeps the same setup in 2027, Thursday, August 19 would be the likely arrival day for weekend campers, with the site wrapping up on Monday, August 23. What Will the Beautiful Days 2027 Lineup Sound Like? Beautiful Days has a very specific kind of musical chaos. Rock, alternative, punk, folk, roots, reggae, world music and dance all share the same weekend, and the lineup tends to feel curated by people who actually like music rather than by a spreadsheet trying to identify the median festival customer. The 2026 Main Stage is a good snapshot. Super Furry Animals headline Friday, Madness headline Saturday and festival founders Levellers close Sunday. Elsewhere you’ve got Skindred, Gogol Bordello, The Wonder Stuff, Billy Bragg, Nova Twins, The Undertones, Big Special, Gwenno, Chameleons and Skinny Lister. The Big Top goes in another direction with The Proclaimers, The Divine Comedy, The Beta Band, Richard Thompson, Tanita Tikaram, Steeleye Span, Lisa O’Neill, Turin Brakes and Katherine Priddy. Then the Little Big Top pushes toward DJs, dance and late-night energy. That mix is the point. You can go from a veteran folk songwriter to a noisy punk band, wander into something electronic and somehow end the night singing a song you last heard in a pub when you were nineteen. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, and there isn’t a credible Beautiful Days-specific rumor board yet that deserves to be treated like a leaked poster. So the early Spacelab prediction watchlist is Levellers, Elbow, The Flaming Lips, Flogging Molly and New Model Army. Levellers are the obvious No. 1 because they founded the festival and traditionally close the Main Stage on Sunday. Elbow and The Flaming Lips have both been floated by Beautiful Days fans as natural fits in festival discussion, while Flogging Molly and New Model Army sit squarely inside the festival’s long-running alternative, folk-punk and roots-heavy orbit. None of those names should be read as confirmed. The useful signal is the type of artist Beautiful Days keeps returning to: established alternative acts with real live identities, cult favorites, folk and roots names with deep catalogs, punk energy and a healthy refusal to care whether every artist belongs to the same genre. The 2025 lineup had Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Levellers, Shed Seven, Spiritualized, Kula Shaker, Therapy?, Terrorvision, Peter Doherty, Mercury Rev, John Grant and Kate Rusby. In 2024, Richard Ashcroft, The Saw Doctors, Levellers, The Damned, New Model Army, Richard Hawley, Badly Drawn Boy and Inspiral Carpets were among the bigger names. Get the latest on the Beautiful Days 2027 lineup here. Beautiful Days 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Beautiful Days 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and the festival hasn’t published official 2027 prices. The best planning guide is the confirmed 2026 ticket structure. An Adult Weekend Camping Ticket cost £210. Child tickets were £95 for ages 10 to under 16, £75 for ages 5 to under 10 and £25 for children under 5. Booking fees were added separately. All children count toward the festival’s capacity and need a ticket, including children under 5. Anyone under 16 has to be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult. Vehicle passes are separate. In 2026, Yellow Car Parking was £30, the smaller Yellow Campervan pass was £95, standard Blue Campervan passes were £120, Blue North Campervan passes were £115 and caravan or trailer-tent passes were £135. Powered campervan and caravan pitches were £220. The festival doesn’t use e-tickets. Beautiful Days prints physical tickets and vehicle passes, and for 2026 those were posted in July. That feels almost aggressively old-school in 2026, which is also extremely on brand. Beautiful Days 2026 tickets went on sale November 13, 2025 and sold out on April 21, 2026. If the festival follows a similar cycle, a late autumn 2026 onsale would make sense for 2027, but no official 2027 sale date has been announced. Get the latest on Beautiful Days 2027 tickets. One thing worth taking seriously: the festival warns people not to buy from unofficial ticket outlets or random social-media sellers. Its official 2026 resale partner was Tixel, and the 2026 resale is now closed. Camping, Families and Escot Park Are a Huge Part of the Weekend Beautiful Days is a camping festival in the full sense of the phrase. The campsite isn’t just where you sleep after the music. It’s part of the social life of the weekend, and the official ticket setup is built around people arriving on Thursday, staying through the Sunday finale and leaving Monday. Escot Park sits between Exeter and Honiton near Fairmile, and the rural Devon setting gives Beautiful Days a completely different feel from a city festival. There are fields, hills, woodland edges, tents, vans and enough walking that sensible footwear eventually wins the argument. The festival is explicitly family-friendly. There’s a huge Children’s Area, family camping, theatre, workshops, walkabout performances and activities that make the weekend work for people who have kids with them without turning the entire event into a children’s festival. There’s also Kanga Wellbeing, site art, folk sessions, The Magic Teapot, real ale bars from Otter Brewery and a wide selection of food and craft stalls. Beautiful Days says it programs entertainment across six stages, which is a lot of places to accidentally discover something you weren’t planning to watch. Accessibility support includes an accessible campsite, wide-access toilets and showers, trackways, charging facilities for mobility and medical equipment and a shuttle between the accessible campsite and the medical centre. The terrain is rural and can be hilly, so the festival recommends planning ahead if mobility is a concern. If you’re building a bigger UK festival run, Spacelab is also tracking Reading Festival 2027 and Leeds Festival 2027, both of which sit on the following August Bank Holiday weekend. Creamfields 2027 is another late-August option if your ideal campsite soundtrack leans much more electronic. Why Beautiful Days Feels Different From Most UK Festivals The no-sponsorship thing isn’t just a cute line in the About page. It changes the visual and social texture of the festival. You’re not constantly walking through branded activations, giant telecom logos and temporary corporate lounges designed to make a weekend in a field feel suspiciously like a marketing conference. Beautiful Days has deliberately avoided corporate sponsorship and branding since it started. That doesn’t make it tiny. The festival has grown to a 17,500-person capacity and still books artists who can comfortably headline major stages elsewhere. The difference is that it hasn’t used growth as an excuse to turn every square metre into something that needs a sponsor name. The Sunday theme is another part of the personality. In 2025 it was All At Sea. In 2026 it’s Back to the 70’s, which means disco, hippie looks, glam rock, early punk and whatever somebody can convincingly explain as “1970s adjacent” after two ciders. And then there’s Levellers. They don’t just have their name attached to the festival. Their presence is baked into the whole thing, from the festival’s founding to the traditional Sunday closing set. Wikipedia’s festival history shows Levellers repeatedly closing the Main Stage across the event’s history, which is less like a recurring booking and more like a house rule. Beautiful Days 2027 Is Already One of the Best Late-Summer UK Festival Watches Beautiful Days doesn’t need to compete with Reading, Leeds or Glastonbury by becoming more like them. Its advantage is almost the opposite. It’s small enough to feel human, big enough to book genuinely exciting artists, broad enough that a folk fan and a punk fan can both have a great weekend and strange enough that nobody seems too alarmed when the entire site starts dressing to a theme on Sunday. The first big things to watch now are the official 2027 dates, the autumn ticket announcement and the lineup reveal. Beautiful Days announced its 2026 lineup in early February, so winter is the obvious period to start paying close attention if that rhythm holds. Until then, August 20-22 is the strongest date projection, £210 is the current adult weekend price benchmark and Levellers remain the easiest artist prediction on the board. Keep checking Spacelab’s main Music Festival Guide for Beautiful Days updates, new 2027 festival dates, ticket onsales and lineup announcements around the world. FAQs When is Beautiful Days 2027? Beautiful Days 2027 is expected to take place Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22 at Escot Park in Devon. The dates haven’t been officially announced yet and are projected from the festival’s established penultimate-August-weekend schedule. Where will Beautiful Days 2027 take place? Beautiful Days is expected to return to Escot Park near Fairmile and Ottery St Mary in Devon, England. The festival has been based at Escot Park since its first edition in 2003. How much are Beautiful Days 2027 tickets? Official 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. For reference, the 2026 Adult Weekend Camping Ticket cost £210 before booking fees. Child tickets were £95 for ages 10 to under 16, £75 for ages 5 to under 10 and £25 for children under 5. Who is playing Beautiful Days 2027? The Beautiful Days 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early Spacelab predictions include Levellers, Elbow, The Flaming Lips, Flogging Molly and New Model Army, but none is confirmed for 2027. Does Beautiful Days include camping? Yes. Beautiful Days is a weekend camping festival. In 2026, weekend tickets include campsite access from Thursday through Monday, giving festival-goers four nights of camping around the three main music days.