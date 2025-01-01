Elements Music Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Elements Music Festival 2027 is officially returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, from August 6–8, bringing its three-day mix of electronic music, immersive art, camping and full-send forest weirdness back to the Poconos. The early loyalty ticket sale has sold out, and tickets are no longer available at the moment. Check back for updates. The 2027 lineup is still under wraps, but the dates are official and the first ticket window is already moving, so this one has skipped the long mysterious phase and gone straight into planning mode. That matters at Elements because the festival isn’t really built like a show you casually wander into for a few sets. It’s closer to a temporary little civilization in the woods, with electronic music, giant art, themed spaces, camping, wellness programming and enough side quests to wreck any carefully organized schedule. ➜ The real story: Elements feels like somebody put a camping festival, an underground rave, an art playground and a mildly unhinged forest adventure into the same group chat, then actually let them make the weekend. Elements has officially announced August 6–8, 2027, and its loyalty sale is happening now. The festival is advertising payment plans starting at $39 down, with the remaining balance spread through July 2027, and says VIP and Entourage passes are also part of the loyalty window. Current loyalty buyers are reporting a $260 General Admission weekend pass, $100 early arrival and $120 standard car camping. Those are gated loyalty-sale numbers rather than a fully public 2027 price sheet, so treat them as the best current snapshot, not a promise that later tiers will stay there. The artist poster hasn’t arrived yet. For now, the official pieces are the dates, location and active loyalty sale, while the lineup is still living in the wish-list stage. Elements Music Festival 2027 Dates Are Official for August 6–8 Elements Music & Arts Festival 2027 runs Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, in the wooded festival grounds around Pocono Raceway. The 2026 festival happened August 7–9, so the 2027 edition shifts one day earlier on the calendar while keeping the same early-August weekend rhythm. The venue is a big part of why Elements has its own personality. Instead of feeling like a giant paved speedway event, the festival uses forests, open fields and winding paths to create a more immersive environment where the walk between stages can feel like part of the programming. That also means this is a festival where camping logistics matter. Early arrival, vehicle passes, campsite setup and whatever weather the Poconos decides to invent all become part of the actual experience, not an afterthought. Get the latest on Elements Music Festival dates. The good news is that the dates are no longer speculative, so anyone trying to coordinate friends, travel or a heroic amount of camping gear can start locking down the weekend now. What Kind of Music Will the Elements 2027 Lineup Feature? Elements lives in electronic music, but it doesn’t stay inside one clean little genre box. Bass music, dubstep, drum and bass, house and techno are central to the booking identity, with psychedelic sounds, experimental acts, world music and jam-adjacent energy showing up around the edges. The festival’s elemental stage concept gives the lineup some built-in personality too. Air, Earth, Fire and Water operate less like four interchangeable platforms and more like different neighborhoods, which is part of why fans can spend the day moving between very different moods without leaving the same event. Recent editions have pushed beyond music with large-scale installations, performers, wellness programming and other interactive experiences, so the schedule tends to reward wandering instead of treating every minute like a spreadsheet. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, and no artist should be treated as confirmed yet. Early fan chatter is already circling Jade Cicada, Detox Unit, Skrillex, Pretty Lights and Ninajirachi, with Jade Cicada and Detox Unit showing up especially often in fresh community wish lists. Those are predictions and requests, not bookings. The previous lineup gives a much better clue to the actual range. Elements 2026 featured names including Above & Beyond, Chris Lake, Cloonee, CloZee, Crankdat, Daily Bread, Excision, Ganja White Night, I Hate Models, KETTAMA, Louis The Child, LSDREAM, Of The Trees and Porter Robinson. If the forest-meets-electronic side of this is your lane, the Electric Forest guide is the obvious next rabbit hole. Bass-heavy festival planners can also keep an eye on Bass Canyon 2027. Get the latest on the Elements Music Festival lineup. The fun part now is that Elements has enough of a musical identity to make predictions entertaining, but enough range that the final poster can still take a hard left and surprise everyone. Elements Music Festival 2027 Tickets and Loyalty Sale The 2027 ticket cycle is already active through the Elements loyalty sale. Elements says eligible loyalty buyers can use their access code to shop the early sale, with payment plans starting at $39 down and the balance spread through July 2027. VIP and Entourage passes are also being offered during the loyalty window. Current loyalty buyers are reporting a $260 GA weekend pass, $100 early arrival and $120 standard car camping. Because those figures are coming from inside the gated loyalty sale, later public tiers can move higher and add-on availability can change. The main thing to remember is that an admission pass and a place to put your vehicle or campsite aren’t always the same purchase. Elements has historically separated the festival wristband from options like car camping, premium camping, RV access, commuter parking, glamping and early arrival. General Admission gets you into the festival for the weekend. VIP has traditionally added upgraded amenities and dedicated areas, while Entourage sits at the higher end of the access ladder. The exact 2027 benefit lists can change, so read the current ticket description before paying for an upgrade based on what existed in a previous year. Elements has also used later ticket tiers and, in some editions, single-day options closer to the event. That doesn’t mean those will appear in exactly the same form for 2027, but it’s why the cheapest early access usually rewards people who already know they’re going. Get the latest on Elements Music Festival tickets. If you miss the loyalty window, use the official festival site or its authorized ticketing partner for later drops. A random resale listing isn’t the place to discover that your “amazing deal” came with a complimentary anxiety package. Why Elements Feels Like a Tiny Alternate Universe in the Poconos Elements works because the venue isn’t just a container for stages. The woods, fields, installations, pathways, campsites and themed environments are all doing part of the storytelling. The festival grew out of New York event culture and expanded into a three-day Pennsylvania camping festival in 2017, eventually relocating to the Long Pond area around Pocono Raceway in 2022. That evolution explains a lot about the current vibe: it still carries some warehouse-party DNA, but now it has enough space to build an entire world around it. The result sits somewhere between a rave, a camping trip and an interactive art weekend. You can chase a huge bass set, disappear down a forest path, land in a wellness activity, stumble into performance art and then realize your original plan for the afternoon stopped mattering two hours ago. That immersive setup is what separates Elements from a more traditional city electronic festival. If you want the giant urban-production version of the spectrum too, the Ultra Music Festival 2027 guide makes a useful counterpoint. Elements can still be physically demanding. Camping, weather swings, long walks and late nights are part of the deal, so the people who have the most fun usually respect the logistics just enough to give themselves room to be spontaneous once they’re inside. If you’re mapping out the rest of the year, the Spacelab Music Festival Guide has more 2027 dates, tickets, lineup updates and festival planning rabbit holes to keep the calendar dangerously full. FAQs When is Elements Music Festival 2027? Elements Music & Arts Festival 2027 is officially scheduled for August 6–8 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Where will Elements Music Festival 2027 take place? Elements 2027 will take place in the woodlands around Pocono Raceway at 1 Hulman Dr in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The festival is an 18+ event. How much are Elements Music Festival 2027 tickets? The current loyalty sale is advertising payment plans starting at $39 down. Active loyalty buyers are reporting $260 for a GA weekend pass, $100 for early arrival and $120 for standard car camping. Public-sale tiers and complete VIP or Entourage totals can change once later ticket windows open. Has the Elements Music Festival 2027 lineup been announced? No. The official 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Early community wish lists are repeatedly mentioning Jade Cicada, Detox Unit, Skrillex, Pretty Lights and Ninajirachi, but none of those artists is confirmed for Elements 2027.