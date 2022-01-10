Instagram is making changes to the way that it's delivering the Instagram feed. The feed will now be split into three different options with a new chronological following feed, favorites, and home. The new Instagram Feeds Instagram Home Feed - modeled after the current Instagram Feed, with the addition of suggested content. Instagram Favorites Feed - a curated feed of people whose content you interact with the most. Instagram Following Feed - a new chronological feed from accounts that you’re following.

This was announced by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri in the tweet embedded below, where he says that “We think it’s important that you can get to chronological feed, if you’re interested, quickly and see the latest that has been posted by the accounts that you follow.”

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

I’ve outlined more detail about each of the new feeds down below. Changes to a platform always bring new opportunities for creators, and being among the first to take part in it always bring good results for satisfying your followers, making your content more visible to new people, and creating a higher rate of engagement. The Instagram Feeds Instagram Home Feed This will be similar to the Instagram feed you see today. A lot of posts from people that you interact with often, whether it be likes, views, comments or messages. What will be new is the suggested content, which is modeled after the success of TikTok’s use of suggested content. It’s proven very successful for TikTok, and Instagram is now borrowing that idea and making their own version of it. Instagram Favorites Feed The Instagram Favorites feed is likely to be modeled after the Close Friends feature. I think that Close Friends was a test of what would be part of a larger Instagram feed relaunch, and now that they’ve tested it out, they’re ready to take the insights they’ve gathered and shape them up into the new Instagram Favorites Feed. Instagram Following Feed The Instagram Following Feed is the new chronological feed. To call it new might be an error though, the chronological order is the way Instagram used to be before that made algorithm changes to surface content that Instagram deemed as more of interest to users based on a variety of factors.

