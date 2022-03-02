Twitch Ads Incentive Program Offer Twitch Livestreamers Predictable $$$

As creators, we’re all looking for new ways to monetize what we do. The new Ad Incentive Program from Twitch offers Twitch livestreamers an ability to run ads during their live streams. Twitch describes their Ads Incentive Program by saying “stream for a specific number of hours — while running ads — in exchange for a flat payout.” Seems pretty straight-forward. TWITCH ADS INCENTIVE PROGRAM

$500 Incentive All incentive levels require at least 40 hours of streaming time. But as a live-streamer you can choose how many minutes of ads per hour YOU want to run. $100 for 2 minutes of ads per hour, $300 for 3 minutes of ads per hour or $500 for 4 minutes of ads per hour. And it doesn’t stop there, because you can still earn more ad money on top of that — Twitch said that “you’ll continue earning at your normal ad payout rate for any additional hours broadcast after completing the offer. So, this is just an earnings floor.”

So you’re not gonna make a living on Twitch ads, but if you consider it one more revenue chunk to work into how much you make every month, the Ads Incentive Program gives you more predictability. It’s a nice offset to the affiliate sales model or creating your own product line only to figure out that majority of your audience really just wants to consume your content for free. Ads monetize that part of the crowd. Ash Parrish at The Verge compares it to a type of universal basic income for streamers, saying “Revenue from donations and subscriptions can wildly fluctuate from month to month, creating a precarious environment for people who depend on that income.” HOW TO QUALIFY FOR THE TWITCH ADS INCENTIVE PROGRAM The only requirement for the Ads Incentive Program is to be an Affiliate or Partner-level streamer. Twitch said in their rollout announcement of the AIP that “Reliable and predictable income is important for streamers, and managing ads can be a pain that takes time away from creating content. No more guesswork when it comes to your monthly ad payouts. No more fiddling with ad timing. We want to free creators from additional management responsibilities so you can focus on doing what you love with the community you love.”