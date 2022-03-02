  Spotify Wants To Be The Dominant Podcast Platform, Here's How They're Going To Do It  

Spotify has long been aiming to be the dominant podcasting platform in the world, and is continually adding new capabilities through acquisitions and new programs to make Spotify stats better. When Spotify signed the Joe Rogan podcast, they were clearly looking for controversy as a means of free advertising that Spotify podcasts exist. Mission accomplished. And Spotify has been building up its capabilities as an end-to-end podcasting platform for a while now, gaining momentum. Spotify can list your podcast, promote your podcast, sell ads to help you monetize, and give you unrivaled podcast tracking tools. Apple clearly has no ambition to be significant in podcasting, since the podcast app has a bad user experience. It can't sync playback between your devices and app is slow to refresh new podcasts. The other players in this space haven't made a significant dent in users. The only other platform that comes close isn't even specifically for podcasts (I'm talkin' YouTube). SPOTIFY PODCAST STATS Spotify has acquired Podsights and Chartable,the two leading platforms podcasting marketing, metrics, advertising and analytics. Chartable is for podcast Creators, while Podsights measures how many people saw or heard an ad.

Podcast analytics are still vague and hard to define, which means that advertisers are buying ad space on podcasts based on the podcasters following, without good measurement of whether or not their ad is being heard or skipped over by the listener. SPOTIFY ADS Spotify wants to change that. Spotify advertising is trying to offer better metrics to advertisers, so that they can get a better ROI on their ad spend. Podcast Creators can benefit from this too, since advertisers will be better equipped to find relevant podcasts for their ads.

Ashley Carman at The Verge said “Both Podsights and Chartable allow podcasters and networks to include tags in their shows that are used to track who listened, if they heard an ad, and whether they took action upon hearing it.”

Spotify has been building momentum in their quest to be the dominant podcasting platform. They’ve also acquired Whooshkaa and Megaphone. Whoosh is a podcast hosting platform and Megaphone does ad-insertion and podcast hosting.

Spotify said in their Q&A with Spotify's Khurrum Malik and Podsights’ Sean Creeley that “Spotify’s acquisition of Podsights accelerates our plans to help solve this measurement pain point for advertisers, both on Spotify and across the industry. With Spotify’s technology and intelligence, Podsights can bring more accurate measurement and actionable insights to podcast advertisers around the world.”

SPOTIFY PODCAST CHARTS The Spotify Podcast Charts already offer a chance to see the top podcasts overall as well as through various genres.

TOP SPOTIFY PODCASTS The Joe Rogan Experience

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

The Trojan horse Affair

The Deck

Call Her Daddy

TechCrunch said “Chartable will integrate its audience insights and its promotional tools, SmartLinks and SmartPromos, with Megaphone so podcasters can learn more about their listener base and grow their business.” this should translate into Spotify stats getting better over time.

SPOTIFY JOE ROGAN The Spotify Joe Rogan controversy lately has bode well for free advertising for Spotify Podcasts. I think Spotify always knew what it was getting into with the Joe Rogan strategic partnership, and was courting controversy by luring Joe Rogan into an exclusive deal.

It seems that the arrangement is paying off well for Spotify. They’re not changing their platform rules and are not likely to based on recent events with Joe Rogan, and everybody has been talking about Spotify podcasts for weeks now. Spotify originally built its platform as a way to stream music. Music streaming is a flawed business model, since it needs copyrighted music to be a relevant destination. The major recording labels demand a steep price for licensing copyrighted music tho, so making a profitable business with copyrighted music is an uphill challenge. Podcasts are Spotify's ticket to building a better business and a better listener/user experience.