   
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
     
     
     
 
   
     
 

BandCamp Has Been Acquired By Fortnite Creator Epic Games

  
     
   
  March 3, 2022  
  By Spacelab  
  Bandcamp is an indie music platform that has been acquired by Epic Games who also does Fortnite and Unreal Engine.  
     
 

Bandcamp is now owned by Epic Games, the video game and software developer behind FortniteUnreal Engine, and more.

 

Bandcamp is the legendary indie music platform that was a place for indie musicians to release their music truly independently. Bandcamp would take a 15% cut until the artist sold $5000, then Bandcamp would only take 10%. Not a bad deal.

 

The Bandcamp announcement reads “Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team. The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site.”

 

 

Bandcamp is working with Epic games to help expand to global reach and advance album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features.

 

There’s also new tools in the works, yet to be announced.

 

 

Variety said “Bandcamp, based in Oakland, Calif., and founded in 2008, claims it has paid nearly $1 billion to artists and labels to date.”

 

 

 

  
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 

 