BandCamp Has Been Acquired By Fortnite Creator Epic Games

Bandcamp is now owned by Epic Games, the video game and software developer behind Fortnite, Unreal Engine, and more. Bandcamp is the legendary indie music platform that was a place for indie musicians to release their music truly independently. Bandcamp would take a 15% cut until the artist sold $5000, then Bandcamp would only take 10%. Not a bad deal. The Bandcamp announcement reads “Bandcamp will keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community, and I will continue to lead our team. The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site.” Bandcamp is joining Epic Games! Read more here: https://t.co/dvLEhURZYG pic.twitter.com/4t1MRvugmG — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) March 2, 2022 Bandcamp is working with Epic games to help expand to global reach and advance album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features. There’s also new tools in the works, yet to be announced. Variety said “Bandcamp, based in Oakland, Calif., and founded in 2008, claims it has paid nearly $1 billion to artists and labels to date.”