  TikTok Stories Are Being Expanded, Now More TikTok Videos Are Available  

TikTok Stories are being expanded to more users. Stories are short-form TikTok videos that are viewable 24 hours before being deleted. It was initially a pilot program, and now that pilot is getting a wider roll out.

“Currently, we’re expanding a pilot test, which provides creators with additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” TikTok said in a statement.

Adding a video or photo to a story follows the same processes as capturing a photo or video for TikTok's basic function.

This functionality will not be available to all users at this time. If you don't have the Stories functionality, you won't be able to read Stories that people who do have the feature have posted.

Stories are a feature that is already in wide use on Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. All of these platforms seem to influence each other — Instagram Reels was borrowed from the approach that TikTok videos were taking.

To view a TikTok Story, The Verge reports ”Right now, though, the only way to see a TikTok story (assuming you’ve been selected to try the feature out) is to see a blue-circled profile picture on a video you’re watching. Tap it, and you’ll launch you straight into the story feed for that user.”

TechCrunch commented on the rollout being available to more users, saying “Not all users will have access to this feature yet. From our testing, it appears that if you don’t have the feature, you can’t see stories that users with the feature have uploaded.”

Hit the “Post” button on the bottom center Nav bar

Scroll to “quick” camera mode to upload a photo or video

This comes after the idea of TikTok subscriptions were rolled out, as a way for TikTok Creators to monetize their accounts. So far, TikTok subscriptions seems to be more of an idea than a concrete plan. It appears that TikTok made the announcement when the first conceived the idea, before they had a ready-made program to offer.

If you don’t have the app and want to see what’s happening, you can do a TikTok download in the App Store for your device. Hopefully this will also be incorporated in the iPhone 14 release as well as the iPad 2022 release happening later this year.





