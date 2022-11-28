Electric Forest 2022 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.
The last Electric Forest lineup would have had Bassnectar, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, Diplo, The Disco Biscuits, The String Cheese Incident and more if the festival had happened.
Hit the Electric Forest 2022 lineup section farther below for updates on when in the lineup will be announced and who's already confirmed. Stay up to date on the latest lineup rumors for Electric Festival in 2022.
You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.
Festivals created by Insomniac Events have a general theme that runs as an undercurrent, not as a hard definition but more of a vibe to help define the experience. Electric Forest is a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.