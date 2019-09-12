NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND IS THIS WEEKEND!

Nocturnal Wonderland is happening this weekend! DJ Snake, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Malaa, Snakehips, Zeds Dead, Zomboy all top the lineup! Check out the full list of performers in the lineup poster, there’s also a schedule of set times and some maps too. This is all available in our Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Guide.

CHECK OUT OUR NOCTURNAL WONDERLAND GUIDE >

It's an electronic music festival from Insomniac Events that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy and it happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden! It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! The dates are Sept. 13 - 14.

Tickets are still on sale! Hit the ticket link below for details and access to tickets.

Also check out Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Beyond Wonderland, Dreamstate SoCal, Holy Ship! Wrecked and EDC Las Vegas for other Insomniac Events festivals.