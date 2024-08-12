   
 
Meta and UMG Expand Licensing Deal to Include Threads, WhatsApp, and More

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Meta and Universal Music Group (UMG) have renewed their licensing agreements to expand the use of UMG's content across more Meta social platforms, including Threads, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Meta Horizon.

 

The new multiyear deal was announced on Monday, and it allows the companies to collaborate in new ways, especially on WhatsApp, and addresses issues like unauthorized AI-generated content that could impact artists and songwriters. 

 

This is interesting because it's the first agreement between music companies and social media to authorize AI generated contents in a way that both lets that music be used in posts as well as compensates artists for people making music based on their text prompts.


This partnership builds on their initial 2017 agreement, which allowed users to upload videos with UMG music on platforms like Instagram and Oculus, primarily to manage copyright issues. 


Unlike TikTok, which had struggles locking down similar deals, Meta's agreement with UMG is more comprehensive, particularly regarding the handling of AI-generated content.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
