  X’s New Premium+ Update: Say Goodbye to Ads Forever—But What’s the Catch?  

X just leveled up their Premium+ subscription, and now, if you’re paying for it, you won’t see any ads. Yep, zero. This update from what we used to call Twitter means that for $16 a month in the US, Premium+ is totally ad-free.

Originally, it only blocked ads on the For You and Following timelines, but now, it’s the whole platform.

But here’s the thing—some users in the announcement thread started raising questions about how this affects X’s revenue-sharing. You know, how people can make money on the platform by getting a cut of ad revenue? Well, that only happens if another verified user sees the ad.

So, X engineer Eric Farraro had to jump in and clear things up because creators were wondering why their payouts were lower than they expected. He explained that you only earn revenue from ads shown to verified users, which helps stop people from gaming the system.

But honestly, since Premium+ users were already seeing fewer ads, this probably won’t change much in terms of how much X can share with its users. If you’re on the basic tier, which is the cheapest at $3 a month, you’ll still see ads like normal.

