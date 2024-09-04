Powerbeats Pro 2 Earbuds Are Coming In 2025

Powerbeats Pro 2 are dropping in 2025, which is pretty exciting. They’ve been teasing it on social, with MLB star Shohei Ohtani showing them off, and yeah, they’re still rocking that over-the-ear hook design, but it looks like they’ve cleaned up the overall look—more sleek and modern. Apple Music Has 5 New Mood Stations. One Of Them Is Amazing So Far.

No full specs yet, but we’re probably getting a smaller, more pocket-friendly charging case, USB-C charging (finally), wireless charging, and spatial audio support. Apple Has A Redesigned Magic Keyboard For iPad

Plus, we’re expecting active noise cancellation and some adaptive audio modes, which is pretty much what you’d want in high-end earbuds now. Apple Podcasts Just Hit The Web - Find Out What This Means The exact release date in 2025 hasn’t been announced yet, but we can expect more previews of the device as its launch approaches. Here’s Why The iPhone 16 Event Will Disappoint

Honestly, they’re shaping up to be pretty solid for what they’ll offer. If you're into the whole over-the-ear hook thing and you're looking for something that can keep up with workouts, these might be worth the splurge. The upgrades—like a smaller charging case, wireless charging, spatial audio, and noise cancelation—are definitely nice touches, especially if you’re comparing them to other high-end earbuds out there. But, it really depends on how much they price them at. If they stick around the $250 mark like the originals, they’ll be a strong contender, especially for people who love that secure fit and solid sound quality.

