iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

The latest iPhone 14 release date is now early September of 2022, since most of Apple’s Fall events happen in the first half of September. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.



Tom’s Guide is thinking that the standard models for iPhone 14 won’t have a 120 Hz display. There’s also a rumor about how the iPhone 14 Max might replace the iPhone 14 mini, since the mini had poor sales. There’s also the ever-present iPhone 14 rumor that the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max will do away with the notch in favor of pill-shaped punch hole.









6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes

6GB of ram

A16 chip

No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera

Under-display Face ID

No rear camera bump

Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem SOURCE >

Triple-lens camera

48 MP wide-angle lens

Touch ID

WiFi 6E





120Hz ProMotion display

8GB ram

48 MP wide-angle lens





We can guess that a starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.





iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro seem destined to have a 6.1-inch display. A potential iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.





