iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

  
   
  February 12, 2022  
  The current Apple iPhone 14 release date looks like the first half of September 2022. Get the latest iPhone 14 rumors, features, specs & sizes for the new release date.  
     
 

The latest iPhone 14 release date is now early September of 2022, since most of Apple’s Fall events happen in the first half of September. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.

 

iPhone 14 Rumors

Tom’s Guide is thinking that the standard models for iPhone 14 won’t have a 120 Hz display. There’s also a rumor about how the iPhone 14 Max might replace the iPhone 14 mini, since the mini had poor sales. There’s also the ever-present iPhone 14 rumor that the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max will do away with the notch in favor of pill-shaped punch hole.


 


iPhone 14 Features

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes
6GB of ram
A16 chip
No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera
Under-display Face ID
No rear camera bump
Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem
Triple-lens camera
48 MP wide-angle lens
Touch ID
WiFi 6E

 

 


iPhone 14 Pro Features

120Hz ProMotion display
8GB ram
48 MP wide-angle lens

 

 


iPhone 14 Price

We can guess that a starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.

 



iPhone 14 Size

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro seem destined to have a 6.1-inch display. A potential iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.

 

 


