iPhone 14 Release Date, Features & Rumors

  
   
  February 27, 2022  
  Get the latest iPhone 14 rumors, features, specs & sizes for the new release date. The latest includes a design schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro.  
     
 

Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 14 release date. A new iPhone 14 Pro schematic display is floating around, with both a circular and pill-based cutout. Check out the latest iPhone 14 rumors, iPhone 14 feature rumors, and iPhone 14 price estimates below.


 

The iPhone 14 release date is gaining momentum with the news that Apple supplier Foxconn has started production of the iPhone 14 this month. This is still a trial production run, but means that work has begun on producing the new iPhone 14.

 

That would keep the estimated iPhone 14 release date in line with a September release date, if all of the hardware is available and production runs smoothly.

 

The iPhone 14 Pro schematic image (green layout at the top of the page) was leaked by both Weibo and John Prosser in the video embedded below. In the video John comments that “Bruh … you can see that it’s actually bigger than everyone thought. Like … this is oddly big.”

 

 

 

Ross Young said on Twitter “We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible...The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…”

 

ALSO: the first Apple event for 2022 supposedly has a date set for March 8, says Catlin McGarry at Gizmodo. She said that the rumor is that Apple will be talking about a 5G iPhone SE and updated iPad Air.

 

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg backs this up by saying “Apple Inc. is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.” Which begs the question ... whate else will there be? The long-awaited Apple VR/AR headset? HHHMMMMM???

 

 

iPhone 14 Rumors

The latest iPhone 14 rumors include longer battery life through a new 5G chip, and Apple might be doing away with Touch ID altogether in favor of Face ID. These both come from Tom's Guide.


 


iPhone 14 Features

6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes
6GB of ram
A16 chip
No notch, replaced by a pill-shaped hole-punch camera
Qualcomm X65 modem or an Apple 5G modem
Under-display Face ID
No rear camera bump
Triple-lens camera
48 MP wide-angle lens
Touch ID
WiFi 6E

 

 


iPhone 14 Pro Features

A circular and pill-based cutout
8GB ram
48 MP wide-angle lens
120Hz ProMotion display

 

 


iPhone 14 Price

Inline with the price of previous iPhones, it’s estimated that the starting price for iPhone 14 will be $799 and the starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro will be $999.

 

 



iPhone 14 Size

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are rumored to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max is likely to have a 6.7-inch display.

 

 


