The Coachella 2023 lineup features lots of different genres this year, including Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music. We’ve created a preview of the best Coachella 2023 pop music lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

The three headlining artists are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean; they’re all pop music acts worthy of checking out. Frank Ocean hasn't performed live since 2012, and he was on the bill for the postponed 2021 edition of Coachella. BLACKPINK is the first K-Pop band to headline the festival.

The Coachella 2023 dates are April 15 - 17 and April 21 - 23.

Björk At Coachella 2023

Björk is a renowned Icelandic musician and singer who’s difficult to categorize; and has been described as experimental, avant-garde, and eclectic. She has a unique style, which combines elements of electronic, alternative, and classical music, and uses abstract, atmospheric, and surrealistic elements.

Frank Ocean At Coachella 2023

Frank Ocean's uses elements of Alternative R&B, Hip Hop, Pop and Psychedelic Soul to create emotion-packed songs with depth with incredible vocals.

Yves Tumor At Coachella 2023

Yves Tumor is an experimental artist whose music encompasses haunting ambient colleges, ethereal lo-fi soul, and confrontational noise.

Gorillaz At Coachella 2023

Gorillaz use Alternative Rock, Art Pop, Trip Hop, Electronic and Hip Hop to weave a unique sound. They’re an English virtual band formed by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett from London. The band consists of four fictional members: 2-D (vocals, keyboards), Murdoc Niccals (bass guitar), Noodle (guitar, keyboards, vocals), and Russel Hobbs (drums).

BLACKPINK At Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK are a K-Pop girl group that’s known for its innovative blend of pop, hip-hop, electronic dance music and R&B.

Bad Bunny At Coachella 2023

Bad Bunny as a highly influential and innovative artist in the Latin music scene. He is known for his unique blend of Reggaeton, Latin trap, and Latin pop music.

Charli XCX At Coachella 2023

Charli XCX's music is characterized by its electronic-infused pop sound, which incorporates elements of Dance-Pop, Electropop, Pop Punk and Alternative Pop. She’s known for her eclectic and innovative music, with powerful vocals, and a good ear for melody.

Rosalía At Coachella 2023

Rosalía's music is genre-bending and innovative. She’s and atypical pop star due to her ability to flout genre conventions while exploring silence and space as much as sound. She uses Flamenco Pop, Urbano, Reggaeton and Electronic Music.

Burna Boy At Coachella 2023

Burna Boy is a Nigerian Reggae-Dancehall artist known for his contributions to Drake's More Life album project. He has a unique style that draws influences from multiple genres: Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Nigerian Street Music.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World.

