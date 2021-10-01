EDC Portugal 2021 is new festival from Insomniac Events. It brings the Electric Daisy Carnival into the heart of Europe for what's destined to be a magical festival season.
The EDC Portugal 2021 lineup is out! Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode, Alesso, Anna, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Camelphat, Diplo, Nicole Moudaber, Eric Prydz, Don Diablo, Sub Focus and more all top an amazing list. Hit the EDC Portugal lineup section farther below for a complete list.
EDC Portugal tickets go on sale Oct 1 at 9:00 AM BST. You can get a weekend pass for just €20 down. You need to register for the pre-sale by signing up for the Insomniac newsletter to get the access code. You can register here.
The EDC Portugal lineup for 2021!
