EDC Portugal 2021 is new festival from Insomniac Events. It brings the Electric Daisy Carnival into the heart of Europe for what's destined to be a magical festival season.

The EDC Portugal 2021 lineup is out! Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode, Alesso, Anna, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Camelphat, Diplo, Nicole Moudaber, Eric Prydz, Don Diablo, Sub Focus and more all top an amazing list. Hit the EDC Portugal lineup section farther below for a complete list.

EDC Portugal 2021 tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at 9:00 AM BST. You can get a weekend pass for just €20 down. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to EDC Portugal tickets.

The EDC Portugal 2021 dates are June 18 - 20. This has been verfied on the EDC Portugal website. You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND and cosmicBEACH. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

EDC Portugal values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

EDC Portugal 2021 Media

The EDC Portugal schedule will be posted here when it's announced.