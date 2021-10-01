     
 
Start Date: June 18
End Date: June 20
Praia De Rocha, Portugal, Europe
 

EDC Portugal 2021 is new festival from Insomniac Events. It brings the Electric Daisy Carnival into the heart of Europe for what's destined to be a magical festival season.

 

The EDC Portugal 2021 lineup is out! Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode, Alesso, Anna, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Camelphat, Diplo, Nicole Moudaber, Eric Prydz, Don Diablo, Sub Focus and more all top an amazing list. Hit the EDC Portugal lineup section farther below for a complete list.

 

EDC Portugal 2021 tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at 9:00 AM BST. You can get a weekend pass for just €20 down. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to EDC Portugal tickets.

 

The EDC Portugal 2021 dates are June 18 - 20. This has been verfied on the EDC Portugal website. You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND and cosmicBEACH. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

 

EDC Portugal values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Portugal, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Portugal 2021 lineup and EDC Portugal 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Portugal tickets go on sale Oct 1 at 9:00 AM BST. You can get a weekend pass for just €20 down. You need to register for the pre-sale by signing up for the Insomniac newsletter to get the access code.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

The EDC Portugal lineup for 2021! Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode, Alesso, Anna, Amelie Lens, Charlotte De Witte, Camelphat, Diplo, Nicole Moudaber, Eric Prydz, Don Diablo, Sub Focus and more will perform for the first EDC Portugal.

 
   
 
