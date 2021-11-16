Electric Forest 2021 is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! Check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

Electric Forest 2021 tickets are not on sale yet. Ticket holders for the previous event can use their passes for the 2021 version of the festival. Hit the Ticket section below for details on Electric Forest tickets. These passes are always widely sought after and they usually sell out, so if you have a chance to land an Electric Forest ticket for 2021, you better move on it fast.

The expected Electric Forest 2021 dates are June 24 - 27, if the festival continues on the same weekend that the previous one had planned for. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates!

The last Electric Forest lineup would have had Bassnectar, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, Diplo, The Disco Biscuits, The String Cheese Incident and more if the festival had happened.

This will be chapter 10 for Electric Forest, marking a full decade for the festival.

You can get a great overview of the event in the Electric Forest Festival Guide.

Electric Forest might go through an expansion to celebrate its 10th anniversary! There's also a possible 10-year permit in the works for the festival. Electric Forest is a music, art and camping event, so there's a lot going on besides just music performances.

Festivals created by Insomniac Events have a general theme that runs as an undercurrent, not as a hard definition but more of a vibe to help define the experience. Electric Forest is a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious. Find out more in their Plug In Guide.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Electric Forest 2021 lineup and Electric Forest 2021 tickets are below!

Electric Forest 2021 Media

What are you gonna wear to Electric Forest 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Good vibes will happen at Electric Forest 2021 Electric Forest 2021 has many surprises in store for you You can get your festfam together for Electric Forest 2021 Electric Forest 2021 will be a wild time if you go The expected Electric Forest 2021 dates are June 24 - 27. Check back for when the dates become official! Check the status of the the Electric Forest 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP > Electric Forest 2021 will be like this Find out more about Electric Forest 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS > Electric Forest 2021 can be your best festival weekend of the year Electric Forest 2021 will have sublime moments Electric Forest 2021 will be a high energy affair Electric Forest 2021 will be an amazing experience FIND OUT MORE > You can still get Electric Forest 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS > Electric Forest 2021 will have stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more Electric Forest is a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art and being socially conscious See who's in the Electric Forest 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP >

The Electric Forest 2021 schedule hasn't been announced yet, check back for updates