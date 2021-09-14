Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's an electronic music festival that uses a story-telling angle to set a context for a fantasy.

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 tickets are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too. Nocturnal Wonderland tickets go on sale in limited supply starting this week, see the details and get access to tickets below!

The confirmed Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 dates are Sept. 18 - 19. This has been confirmed on the Nocturnal Wonderland website.

There’s a Nocturnal Wonderland virtual rave a thon happening (this week) Sept. 18th and 19th, a Friday and Saturday. Details on the virtual lineup will be out soon, so check back for updates!

The last Nocturnal Wonderland lineup had DJ Snake, Ganja White Night, Jauz, Malaa, Snakehips, Zeds Dead, Zomboy and more. It usually happens in San Bernardino at Glen Helen Regional Park. Check out stages like The Wolves’ Den, Labyrinth and Sunken Garden.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 lineup and Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 tickets are below!

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Tickets Nocturnal Wonderland tickets are are usually available in single-day & weekend tickets. You can also get camping, parking & shuttle passes too. Tickets go on sale in limited supply Thursday, Sept. 17 at 12:00 PM PST. Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets! BUY TICKETS

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Photos

What are you gonna wear to Nocturnal Wonderland 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 will be like this The Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 are Sept. 18 - 19. You can see fantastic sights at Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 This was the Nocturnal Wonderland map from the last festival, it could give us some clues as to how the 2021 event might be layed out Check back for updates on the Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP > Nocturnal 2021 will have lots of different genres to choose from Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 is place to dance night and day Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Schedule

The Nocturnal Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.