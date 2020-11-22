     
 
EDC Orlando 2020
Start Date: November 13
End Date: November 15
Orlando, Florida, USA

 
 

EDC Orlando 2020 tickets are on sale! You can get in for as little as $10 downpayment. The following options are available as weekend tickets: General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck. Hit the ticket section below for more details and access to tickets!

 

EDC Orlando 2020 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season! Check back for updates on when

 

The CONFIRMED EDC Orlando 2020 dates are Nov. 13 -15. These have been confirmed on the Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando website.

 

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Excision, deadmau5, Charlotte De Witte, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, ANNA, Blunts and Blondes, Nora En Pure, DJ Snake, RL Grime, JAUZ, Seven Lions, Adventure Club and Bear Grillz to name a few.

 

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

 

Also check out Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, Beyond Wonderland, Dreamstate SoCal, Holy Ship! Wrecked and EDC Las Vegas for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Orlando 2020 lineup and EDC Orlando 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Orlando tickets are on sale! You can get in for as little as $10 downpayment. The Future Owl payment plan means you won't go broke buying a music festival ticket: $10 down, and layaway payments won't start until Dec. 13! The following options are available as weekend tickets: General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck.

 

For Skydeck tickets, hit the link below:

 

What are you gonna wear to EDC Orlando 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

EDC Orlando 2020 is a chance to get your festfam together

 

 

EDC Orlando 2020 will have stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages

 

 

Check back for updates on EDC Orlando 2020 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

You can have a wild time and close out the festival season at EDC Orlando 2020

 

 

EDC Orlando 2020

 

 

Check back to find out when EDC Orlando 2020 tickets will go on sale! SEE TICKETS >

 

 

The 2020 EDC Orlando will have smaller happenings that let you drill down and experience more intimate performances and experiences

 

 

The EDC Orlando venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out

 

 

EDC Orlando 2020 is your chance to GET DOWN

 

 

 

EDC Orlando 2020 Lineup

 

The EDC Orlando 2020 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

