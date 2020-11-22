EDC Orlando 2020 tickets are on sale! You can get in for as little as $10 downpayment. The following options are available as weekend tickets: General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck. Hit the ticket section below for more details and access to tickets!

EDC Orlando 2020 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season! Check back for updates on when

The CONFIRMED EDC Orlando 2020 dates are Nov. 13 -15. These have been confirmed on the Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando website.



The last EDC Orlando lineup had Excision, deadmau5, Charlotte De Witte, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, ANNA, Blunts and Blondes, Nora En Pure, DJ Snake, RL Grime, JAUZ, Seven Lions, Adventure Club and Bear Grillz to name a few.

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

Also check out Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape: Psycho Circus, Beyond Wonderland, Dreamstate SoCal, Holy Ship! Wrecked and EDC Las Vegas for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The EDC Orlando 2020 lineup and EDC Orlando 2020 tickets are below!

EDC Orlando 2020 will have stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages

The EDC Orlando venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 event might be layed out