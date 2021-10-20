Audiotistic Bay Area 2021

Audiotistic Bay Area will happen at Shoreline Amphitheater Grounds in Mountainview, California, making it a must-stop for Bay Area bassheads hip-hop kids. It's done by Insomniac Events, who pretty much dominate the southwestern US electronic music festival scene with a bunch of high quality events.
The previous Audiotistic Bay Area lineup had two different stages: Frequency 1.1 and Frequency 2.2. Each stage had a quality lineup -- Frequency 1.1 had Tiësto, Illenium, Juice Wrld, Alison Wonderland and more; Frquency 2.2 was hosted by Deadbeats and has Zeds Dead, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Camelphat and more.
Audiotistic Bay Area tickets are not on sale. They will go on sale this Thursday, Oct. 22nd at 12:00 PM PST. The initial ticket sale will be for General Admission tickets with only $5 down! Check back for updates.
There will be a layaway option that includes 7 payments to purchase your ticket, allowing you to split your payments into separate payments for convenience.
The Audiotistic Bay Area lineup for 2021 hasn't been released. Check back for updates!
