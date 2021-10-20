     
 
Audiotistic Bay Area 2021
Start Date: July 10
End Date: July 11
Mountain View, California, USA
 

Audiotistic Bay Area 2021 is a July throwdown with a lineup of bass music, dubstep, hip hop house music and more!

 

Audiotistic 2021 tickets have been announced. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, Oct. 22nd at 12:00 PM PST. Hit the Audiotistic tickets section below for prices & access to tickets.

 

The official Audiotistic Bay Area 2021 dates are July 10 -12. This has been verified on the Audiotistic Bay Area website.

 

Audiotistic Bay Area will happen at Shoreline Amphitheater Grounds in Mountainview, California, making it a must-stop for Bay Area bassheads hip-hop kids. It's done by Insomniac Events, who pretty much dominate the southwestern US electronic music festival scene with a bunch of high quality events.

 

The previous Audiotistic Bay Area lineup had two different stages: Frequency 1.1 and Frequency 2.2. Each stage had a quality lineup -- Frequency 1.1 had Tiësto, Illenium, Juice Wrld, Alison Wonderland and more; Frquency 2.2 was hosted by Deadbeats and has Zeds Dead, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Camelphat and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship! and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Audiotistic Bay Area 2021 lineup and Audiotistic Bay Area 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Audiotistic Bay Area tickets are not on sale. They will go on sale this Thursday, Oct. 22nd at 12:00 PM PST. The initial ticket sale will be for General Admission tickets with only $5 down! Check back for updates.

 

There will be a layaway option that includes 7 payments to purchase your ticket, allowing you to split your payments into separate payments for convenience.

 

Hit the button for more details on tickets & prices:

 

The Audiotistic Bay Area lineup for 2021 hasn't been released. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Audiotistic Bay Area lineup had two different stages: Frequency 1.1 and Frequency 2.2. Each stage had a quality lineup -- Frequency 1.1 had Tiësto, Illenium, Juice Wrld, Alison Wonderland and more; Frquency 2.2 was hosted by Deadbeats and has Zeds Dead, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night, Camelphat and more.

   
 
