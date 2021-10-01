     
 
Beyond Wonderland 2021
Start Date: March 19
End Date: March 21
San Bernardino, California, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland 2021 tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets section below for details on passes.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2021 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2021 dates have been announced! March 25 -26. What's more, there will be “new stages, new dates and a whole lotta new experience” said Pasquale Rotella in an announcement.

 

The racetrack are will be opened & the venue will expanded for a new Beyond Wonderland experience.

 

The last Beyond Wonderland lineup would have had Dillon Francis, Adventure Club, Tiesto, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Ferry Corsten, Mija, R3hab and more if the festival had happened.

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland 2021 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are usually available, although the initial ticket sale just has weekend tickets. It looks like like single-day tickets will be available at a later time, probably when the individual day lineups get announced.

 

Beyond Wonderland 2021 sCHEDULE

 

The Beyond Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland 2021 Lineup


The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup would have had Alison Wonderland, Andrew Bayer, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Jack Beats, Markus Schulz, Loco Dice, R3hab and Mija if the festival had happened.
   
 
