Beyond Wonderland 2021 tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are usually available. Hit the Beyond Wonderland tickets section below for details on passes.

Beyond Wonderland 2021 has house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more in an electronic music festival that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. It includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

The Beyond Wonderland 2021 dates have been announced! March 25 -26. What's more, there will be “new stages, new dates and a whole lotta new experience” said Pasquale Rotella in an announcement.

The racetrack are will be opened & the venue will expanded for a new Beyond Wonderland experience.

The last Beyond Wonderland lineup would have had Dillon Francis, Adventure Club, Tiesto, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Ferry Corsten, Mija, R3hab and more if the festival had happened.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Beyond Wonderland 2021 lineup and Beyond Wonderland 2021 tickets are below!

Beyond Wonderland 2021 Tickets Beyond Wonderland tickets are on sale! Single-day or weekend General Admission, GA+ and VIP tickets are usually available, although the initial ticket sale just has weekend tickets. It looks like like single-day tickets will be available at a later time, probably when the individual day lineups get announced. Tickets for just $10 down! Get Beyond Wonderland Tickets Hit the button below for details on tickets and prices: BEYOND WONDERLAND TICKETS

Beyond Wonderland 2021 Media

What are you gonna wear to Beyond Wonderland 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Beyond Wonderland 2021 is a chance for you to unite with your festfam Beyond Wonderland 2021 will be this incredible Check the status of the Beyond Wonderland 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP > Check the status of Beyond Wonderland 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS > Beyond Wonderland 2021 vibes Beyond Wonderland 2021 has many surprises in store Beyond Wonderland 2021 will be like this You can connect with pure bliss at Beyond Wonderland 2021 Beyond Wonderland 2021 will have otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes and The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival Beyond Wonderland 2021

The Beyond Wonderland schedule will be posted here when it's announced