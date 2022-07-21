     
 
Latitude Festival 2022
Start Date: July 21
End Date: July 24
Henham Park, Suffolk, UK, Europe
 
 

Latitude Festival 2022 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music.

 

Latitude Festival is happening this weekend! Check back for updates.

 

Latitude Festival tickets are on sale! You can get Weekend tickets for adults, teens and children. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

The Latitude Festival lineup has Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Maggie Rogers, Little Sims, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Fonatinaes D≠C, Mahalia, The Afghan Whigs and more. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does  Reading Festival and Leeds Festival.

 

Latitude Festival is big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics. The Latitude Festival 2022 dates are July 21 - 24 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

 

You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage. 

 

The Latitude Festival 2022 lineup and Latitude Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

A weekend ticket gives you access to the campsite from Thursday, 21st July until Monday, 25th July. Instalment plans are available for weekend camping and weekend family tickets. Teen tickets must be bought with an adult ticket.

 

 

 

 

LATITUDE FESTIVAL 2022 Media

 

Latitude Festival 2022

 

Latitude Music Festival 2022 will be like this

 

 

 

 

LATITUDE FESTIVAL Lineup 2022

 

The complete and final Latitude Festival lineup for 2022! Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Maggie Rogers, Little Sims, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Fonatinaes DC, Mahalia, The Afghan Whigs and more.

 

The Latitude Festival late night lineup

 

 

The Latitude Festival comedy and across the arts lineup

 

 

The Latitude Festival theatre and dance lineup
   
 
