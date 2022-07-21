Latitude Festival 2022 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music.

Latitude Festival is happening this weekend! Check back for updates.

Latitude Festival tickets are on sale! You can get Weekend tickets for adults, teens and children. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

The Latitude Festival lineup has Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, Maggie Rogers, Little Sims, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Fonatinaes D≠C, Mahalia, The Afghan Whigs and more. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does Reading Festival and Leeds Festival.

Latitude Festival is big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics. The Latitude Festival 2022 dates are July 21 - 24 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage.

