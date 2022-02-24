Latitude Festival 2022 is one of the eclectic festivals, instead of being a traditional music festival it carves out a unique standing with music genres like electronic music, indie rock, indie pop and dance music alongside traditional sound like classical, world, jazz, country and folk music.

Latitude Festival tickets are on sale! You can get Weekend tickets for adults, teens and children. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

UPDATE: Big news is coming on Mar. 1 — consider this statement from Festival Republic “Set your alarms for 10am on 1st March to find out the first music and arts names coming to Henham Park.“

The Latitude Festival lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Hit the Latitude Festival 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The festival is done by Festival Republic, who also does Reading Festival and Leeds Festival.

Latitude Festival is big and has more than music — you can dive into literature, theatre, art, comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry and politics.

The official Latitude Festival 2022 dates are July 21 - 24 in Henham Park, Suffolk. This has been confirmed on the Latitude Festival website.

You can check out great music across four different stages - the Obelisk Arena, the BBC Sounds Arena, the Sunrise Arena and the Lake Stage.

